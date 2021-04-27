How to replace and reseal RV windows

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Part of RV ownership is preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance consists of cleaning, inspecting, lubricating, adjusting, and servicing your RV. You need to routinely inspect all the components on the RV for any damage and take corrective action. It might be something simple like a tire that needs some air, or a fluid level that needs to be topped off. If it is a more serious problem and you do not feel comfortable making the repairs, take the RV to your local dealer to be fixed. What is important is you identify the problem early before it becomes a larger more costly repair.

A common repair made on RVs is resealing or replacing a window. In most cases, the owner takes the RV to a service facility to have the repairs done. If you enjoy doing the maintenance and repairs on your RV, this video demonstrates how the RV do-it-yourselfer can reseal and replace RV windows.

For more information on using and maintaining your RV visit RV Online Training

##RVDT1587