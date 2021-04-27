Did the movie “Nomadland” deserve to win Best Picture at the Oscars?

Have you seen the movie “Nomadland,” which took home the year’s biggest award on Sunday night at the Oscars for Best Picture? Frances McDormand, who plays the main character, Fern, took home the award for Best Actress, and Chloé Zhao won for Best Director. Quite the sweep, eh?

If you haven’t seen the movie (or even if you have) read Nanci Dixon’s commentary on it. It’s worth a read.

You can stream the movie on Hulu, but the book (which the movie is based on) is well worth a read too. Find it here.

If you did see the movie, what do you think? Do you think it deserved to win Best Picture at Sunday night’s show? Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!