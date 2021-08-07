Replace your RV’s annoying two-cavity sink with one large one

This is the third installment in a series of customizations, upgrades and changeouts to better fit one’s RVing lifestyle. In the second article in this series, I noted a full-timer who replaced their dishwasher with a dual pullout spice rack for cooking proximity (you can read about it and see photos here). Their tradeoff? Hand-washing dishes and cookware. This installment we cover replacing the RV sink.

As a full-timer, the notion of maximizing space to fit one’s lifestyle makes complete sense. While two-cavity sinks look great, those models with one smaller cavity, like ours in the above photo, are basically useless. Yes, I’ve cleaned kettles and pans on the large side, but not without careful movement so as not to splash water on the counter and floor. Been there and done that a few times!

When cooking and cleanup is important to your lifestyle

RV sinks are smaller in overall dimension (especially depth of the sink cavity) than many household models. Unless your RV’s sink is large enough to wash oversized cookware, an undersized dual sink may not suit your long-term needs. They look good, but many household models dedicated the small cavity to a garbage disposal. Disposals are not typically offered in RVs. If garbage disposals were to be used, a macerator pump is necessary. Think of the smell and ecosystem that would be growing in your gray tank. Ew!

Full-timers who changed out their RV sink

Some full-timer friends of ours recently changed out their stainless steel dual sink to a one cavity undermount. The Hodgsdons of Florida shared their sink trade out experience with me. They love cooking and I attest to their culinary delights on more than one occasion.

The Hodgsdons decided to make cleanup a lot easier in their 2019 Tiffin Phaeton. Knowing they were not interested in making this changeout a DIY project, they contacted one of Tiffin’s cottage industry facilities experienced in renovation. The facility gave them the critical dimensions for the one-cavity undermount sink. After choosing their replacement from Home Depot, they learned it was not in stock and obtained it from Amazon, shipping it directly to the facility in Red Bay, Alabama.

Note: You can find a ton of RV sink options on Amazon, but triple-check sizing before ordering!

The sink was approximately $300, a new faucet and drain were $150, and installation was just shy of $300. That brings their total sink cost to $750.

Thinking about this DIY project?

Thinking about following suit? Changing out a double sink for a single sink sounds easy. It’s not. If you’re not handy at plumbing and carpentry, think about employing someone who works on renovating RVs. It helps to be a contortionist as removing the old sink is no picnic. You’ll be working in a confined area while on your back.

For you DIYers…

During our research, I asked Nathan Davidson of Davidson RV why RV sinks tend to be shallow. Nathan tells me it’s necessary for proper drainage. So, if you decide to make this a DIY project, make sure the dimensions are spot-on. Don’t buy a deep sink without insuring you will have adequate room for proper drainage. Ask a plumber if you’re unsure.

