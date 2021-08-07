RVelectricity: First mpg towing tests with F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Dear Readers,

If you’ve been watching any of my social media you may have seen some of this information about my towing tests with the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid already. But if not, here it is…

After towing a few different trailers and driving solo for more than 2,500 miles, I now have some basic mpg numbers for my loaner F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with the 3.5L gasoline engine and 35kW traction motor.

And, yes, my loaner truck had the built-in 7,200-watt inverter generator which is powered by the 1.5kWh traction battery that’s recharged by the gasoline engine via the 35 kWh electric motor/generator. Seems confusing at first, but it’s all so well-integrated that you don’t have to worry about it at all. Just drive it and reap the rewards of a hybrid truck with a built-in generator.

About that mileage…

This column will focus on the basic mpg I was able to achieve on the highway at standard speeds. For the non-towing test I averaged around 75 mph in normal traffic on my way to Nashville and back.

For my towing tests with the Rockwood Geo Pro and Safari Condo Alto trailers, I maintained 65 mph on the interstate. Yes, some of you will drive faster with a trailer, and some will drive slower. And for my EV towing tests I’ll be doing the same 80 mile run at 55, 60 and 65 mph to see how that affects battery range. But this first test was quick and dirty … just fill up the tank and GO!

Test #1: F-150 PowerBoost alone

The good news is that all by itself the PowerBoost truck uses a combination of the gasoline engine and 35kW electric traction motor to get 22 mpg over 1,200 miles. And I wasn’t treating it easy. Yup, this was a demo truck so I was doing the full “demo ride” by putting my foot into it for accelerating and blasting along (safely, of course). Since this truck has the 33-gallon gas tank, I could drive up to 600 miles on a tank, and then refill.

I could hardly tell any difference in the mpg with the 7,000-watt load bank in the back ON or OFF. I’m guessing it might cause you to lose 1/2 mpg on the highway, at most. However, when you’re in the city driving with the generator turned ON, and the computer should be shutting off the gasoline engine and letting you drive around on the electric traction motor alone, since the traction motor is now in generator mode it can’t drive you around.

So you lose hybrid mode when the generator is on. That makes sense when you think about it. I’m sure that 99% of the time nobody is going to be driving around with a big load bank in the back.

F-150 PowerBoost towing a Rockwood Geo Pro G-19FBTH trailer

Since this is an 8-ft. wide by 10.5-ft. high trailer that weighs perhaps 4,000 lbs., I did expect the gas mileage to drop a good bit compared to bareback towing. So I wasn’t surprised when the dashboard display dropped to 10.1 mpg at 65 mph. And over that 1,300-mile trip I was able to squeak out 10.3 mpg according to the gas pumps.

As I’ve always said, TANSTAAFL (There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch). So pulling a big air-dam trailer down the highway at interstate speeds is going to reduce your gas mileage by at least 50%. It would be interesting to add a fiberglass cap with a wing to see if that would increase highway mpg, but I only had the loaner truck for 2 weeks….

F-150 PowerBoost towing a Safari Condo Alto trailer

I was hoping for significantly better gas mileage while towing this cool Alto trailer, and I wasn’t disappointed. Over a 200-mile interstate run at 65 mph, I achieved 14.5 mpg.

Yes, this is a much smaller and lighter trailer (1,800 lbs.) that clamshells down into a teardrop shape for towing. But the Alto trailer does open up to 6.5 feet of headroom for camping. That reduced wind drag on the highway from this unique trailer design really did the trick with keeping the gas mileage up.

More generator stuff

Yes, I did confirm that the F-150 PowerBoost truck with the optional 7.2kW generator will indeed power a single 50-amp RV, or a pair of 30-amp RVs while boondocking. And the generator does indeed work while driving down the highway at 70 mph under full load.

With the proper connectors it should be possible to fully power your RV’s electrical system – including the air conditioner(s) while towing it. But more on that in a future article.

Yes, it’s only an F-150, but…

Yes, I know that many of you want to know when this same motor/generator hybrid setup will be available on an F-250. But I’m not privy to any of that information.

However, this F-150 with the trailer package is rated for towing a 12,000-lb. trailer. I’m not sure I would take it up to that limit. But I suspect that with the proper load-equalizing hitch you could comfortably tow an 8,000-lb. trailer up to a reasonable length, and be able to power it (and a friend’s RV as well) for a weekend of fishing or dirt biking in the wild.

It offers a trifecta of uses

So this is a basic work truck you can use during the week to power the tools for your contracting business, take it out pulling your trailer on the weekend with the kids for some boondocking fun, and then use it to power your house if the local electricity goes out.

Yep, more on how to properly integrate this kind of truck (and any portable generator) into your home electrical system in a future article.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT1012