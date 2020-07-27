Got a campsite reservation? Don’t be so sure during the Pandemic

Reader Roger Harker sent us this earlier in the week. He wrote:

“We ran into an interesting problem with a reservation. We reserve a particular site in a park every summer here in western Nevada. I called about a month ago to make sure all was in order. I was told that the site would not be available. The people who had been occupying it decided to stay on. The manager said that due to COVID-19 and Nevada’s emergency housing rental rules they could not require them to vacate the site. We ended up canceling the trip.”

We wonder if this is happening elsewhere. Have you experienced or heard of something similar to this? If so, please leave a comment.

Things they are a changin’. —Chuck

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

Where do you camp when a tornado is headed your direction? Hopefully in a park with a storm shelter. Here’s RVtravel.com’s ever-expanding directory of such places.

An alternative to RV parks: Stay at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership. Learn more.