Peek inside the top luxury RV resort in the U.S. Would you pay $800,000 to live here?

Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, about half an hour outside of Palm Springs, was named the top luxury RV resort in the U.S. by USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice rankings.

Have you seen this place? It sits on 80 acres and has 400 RV sites, which sell from anywhere between $56,000 and $800,000, not to mention the monthly membership fee is about $550, or about $6,600 per year.

Some of the lots, the most luxurious of them all, come with private infinity pools, pool houses (or “casitas”) with kitchens (both indoor and outdoor) and living rooms and bathrooms (and TVs and washer and dryers…), and patios with grills, sectional couches and fire pits. In addition, all of the 136 lots along the two-mile man-made waterways come with private boat docks.

If you don’t feel like forking over several hundred thousand dollars for a permanent home here, you can rent a space for between $115 and $211 a night. The resort will reopen for renting guests on June 19th, but good luck getting a reservation.

So what else is a part of those 80 acres? In addition to the swimming pools and private patios, you’ll find a nine-hole golf course (see photo below for the adorable golf carts), a fitness center, several public swimming pools, three tennis courts and a restaurant and bar inside a 10,000 square foot community center.

Three hundred of the resort’s 400 lots are fully developed; but if you’d like to purchase one of the 100 that are not, you have the option of building your own area with a pool, pool house, boat dock, or whatever else your RV-lovin’ heart desires.

Take a look at some of the lots currently for sale here. (This one, for sale for $549,000 is especially nice.) You can read more about the resort on their website here.

