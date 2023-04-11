Fabulous fiberglass Escape trailers, the E21C vs. E21NE

If you are thinking about a fiberglass trailer, the video below from Escape is a good one to watch. In it, they compare and contrast two popular Escape fiberglass trailers, the E21C and the E21NE.

Both of these fiberglass trailers are 21 feet in length, although they have slightly different features and floor plans.

Karl and Samuel, both Escape employees, are of differing opinions on which is “better.” They break it down and compare why they came to their conclusions.

In reality, when it comes to quality and features, these two fabulous fiberglass trailers are more or less equal, so it will ultimately come down to the RVing style and needs of the person buying it, which is why this video is so handy. You can check out both models without ever having to leave home.

Karl’s favorite is the 21C, or classic trailer. He says it is the best fit for full-timers or people who spend a lot of time in their RVs. What classic features does Karl like so much?

The Escape 21C has a corner north/south bed

The 21C has the longest bathroom of any of the Escape trailers

Large kitchen space with a flip-up countertop extender

Large flush mount three-burner stove with oven. I love the design on this as the stove area can be countertop space when not in use.

Huge amount of storage

Samuel prefers the 21NE and argues that this is the company’s best model. Why?

The front of the trailer features a HUGE U-shaped dinette that seats six and is perfect for larger dinners or game-playing with the family

Large amount of storage under that huge dinette

Large swivel table in the dinette section

Central wet bath

Large rear bed

Once they toured the two trailers, Karl and Samuel scored them point by point on which has better features. Spoiler alert, it comes out a draw and what is “better” will change depending on the needs of the person using it.

For instance, they scored the 21C higher on the bed because the bed orients north/south. If that’s not really important to you, it might not be a big selling point and you might prefer the larger bed that comes in the 21NE.

So, watch the video and decide which one might be better for you.

I love these trailers and am seriously considering one for my next RV. Both these models are terrific and even though I have watched the video a bunch of times, I am still having a hard time choosing which one I like best.

What do you think? Watch the video and please leave your comments below.

##RVDT2097