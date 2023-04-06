Tour the 2023 Grand Design Solitude 380FL 5th Wheel

The 2023 Grand Design Solitude 380FL 5th Wheel is designed for comfortable living. In fact, according to the video, this is the model that actor Al Pacino rolls in.

Take a virtual tour of this luxurious and roomy 5th wheel in the video below from Lazee Acres RV Sales.

This year’s model’s changes are apparent at first glance with the sleek new black-accented paint job.

The 5th wheel comes outfitted with a MORryde slide hitch, is prepped for an optional generator and is wired for solar.

More great outdoor features of the 2023 Grand Design Solitude 380FL 5th Wheel:

Aluminum frame

6-point auto leveling

Water filtration system

Outdoor shower

Furrion on-demand gas water heater

Cooper tires and MORryde suspension

Secondary washroom with secondary flush kit

50-amp detachable style cord

HUGE pass through possum belly storage areas, one with a LARGE roll-out tray

Class 3 receiver hitch with 4-way wiring

Roof ladder

Two LED lit awnings—we are talking 30 feet of awning coverage!

Outdoor speakers

Weather Tech package

Let’s go inside!

This 5th wheel is just as impressive inside. Although, because of the five slides, it is not all accessible until it is at camp and set up. This, for me, would be a negative, but it will all depend on your style of RVing. I think I can pretty safely assume the owners of this rig are not going to be doing a lot of boondocking.

Inside is massive and quite homey! It features an unusual layout with a front window-lined living area where most 5th wheels would have a bedroom.

Interior features include:

Optional washer/dryer

18-cubic-foot, 12-volt double-door refrigerator/freezer

4-burner stove and large oven

Stainless steel split-style kitchen sink

Microwave

Kitchen island

Electric fireplace

Push button TV lift that stows the TV away when not in use

TONS of storage and cabinetry

A 2 nd half bathroom that can be optionally ordered as a wet bar instead

half bathroom that can be optionally ordered as a wet bar instead HUGE windows all the way around

Roku TV in the bedroom

King-sized bed

HUGE under-bed storage

ENORMOUS back bathroom with spa-style shower with teak shower seat, large mirrors and stainless steel sink

More specs on the Grand Design Solitude:

Weight: 15,000 lbs.

Tongue Weight: 3,025 lbs.

Length: 41.5 ft.

Width: 8.5 ft.

Sleeps: 6

Slides: 5

Be sure to check out the video for the full tour!

