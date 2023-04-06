My RV’s roof air conditioner is so noisy I can’t hear my husband 15 feet away!

Dear Dave,

First on my list is to thank you for ALL of your knowledge. I am wondering why my air conditioners are so loud in my unit and how I can quiet them down? When the air is on I can’t hear my husband talk 15 feet away, or watch television, for that matter. Help. Thank you. —Karen, 40’ 2021 Heartland Cyclone 3713 fifth wheel toy hauler

Dear Karen,

Many women I have talked to would love to have this problem! 😆

There is very little maintenance that can be performed on a fan or motor, which is the only moving part of your roof air conditioner. However, there are some modifications and items to inspect to quiet the typical noisy roof air.

Troubleshooting the roof air conditioner

The first thing I always suggest when trying to troubleshoot the roof air conditioner is to get exact readings for temperature and air flow. This can be done with an anemometer, available on Amazon here.

This will tell you the temperature coming out, and the airflow, or CFM, which is helpful if you need to contact Keystone Customer Service.

Another tool I use is a decibel meter that will give precise readings for noise levels. You can find one on Amazon here.

Take inside vent cover off

Next, I would take the inside vent cover off and inspect the air return area and the outgoing air. When the thermostat calls for cooler air, the motor starts and turns the fan, which draws the warm moist air from inside your rig through a filter into the air return and is pulled through the evaporator coil. Make sure the filter is clean and not obstructed, as well as the evaporator coils. Any obstruction will limit airflow and make the unit work harder with higher amp draw, which could make the compressor shake more.

Here is a unit tipped on the side to show the air return on the left and the ducted air on the right, which has the squirrel cage or fan. Check to make sure the fan is not loose or has a broken fin which could be hitting against the side of the unit. You can even run the unit with the cover off to verify it is working properly—just keep your hands out of the squirrel cage area.

Check mounting bolts

If everything looks to be operating properly, check the mounting bolts at the four corners. These need to be tightened periodically as the gasket between the roof air and the roof can become compressed. Consequently, the unit will not be tight and cause vibration or chattering. Most manufacturers have a torque setting. However, I have found just giving them a good tightening with a hand socket is sufficient.

Next, check the incoming and outgoing ductwork, as most air conditioning companies provide a generic baffle that the manufacturer must cut to the appropriate size and install it with HVAC tape. I have found several that have come loose and provide inadequate airflow and vibration. Any loose material in this area will amplify airflow noise and vibration. You may need to “customize” this area with additional tape and even some additional insulation.

There is a product that has been customized for the roof air conditioner that not only provides superior airflow, but also insulates for quieter air distribution by 3 decibels.

You can find it on Amazon here.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

How can my RV’s roof air conditioner run more efficiently?

Dear Dave,

I’d like to improve the efficiency of our roof air conditioner. The factory shrouds are black. I’d like to paint them white. Second, I’d like to insulate the pipe from the compressor to the evaporator. Thanks. —Joe, 2019 Coachmen Pursuit

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2094