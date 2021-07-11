Saturday, July 10, 2021
Saturday, July 10, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomePickup Trucks
Pickup Trucks

Rivian will offer another EV pickup truck first – a mobile kitchen

By James Raia
0

The anticipated debut of the Rivian electric pickup trucks keeps getting more intriguing.

The manufacturer has announced the innovative vehicle will have a $5,000 option called the Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package.

Rivian will offer a $5,000 kitch option package in its pending EV pickup truck.
Rivian has announced its innovative EV pickup truck will have a $5,000 option called the Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package.

It’s three accessories in one – the Camp Kitchen, Snow Peak kitchen set and Rivian Gear Tunnel Shuttle. Add it all together and it’s a full mobile kitchen set that stores in the Tunnel Shuttle. It’s the pass-through storage compartment Rivian revealed a few years ago with the truck’s concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Rivian kitchen chock-full of equipment

The kitchen includes a 1,440-watt, two-burner induction cooktop and a collapsible four-gallon sink with a pressure differential pump. The kitchen set includes 30 pieces of titanium Snow Peak kitchenware, including pots, pans, kettle and a coffee grinder. The kitchen and kitchen set are both modular.

Rivian recently announced customers who made deposits will be offered test drives this month. Public deliveries of the truck will follow within a few weeks.

The all-wheel-drive truck is touted with a 0-60 miles per hour acceleration of 3.0 seconds. The RT1 has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. The starting MSRP is $67,500.

The Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package is available as a $5,000 add-on in the R1T configurator. Rivian previously announced the Three-Person Tent + Cargo Crossbars package ($2,650).

RELATED CONTENT

RV Preview: Rivian Truck Camp Kitchen

Futuristic Rivian pickup truck getting close to reality

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1008b

Previous articleWill a DEF head problem ruin your trip?
Next articleGood News: Things to smile about this week, July 11, 2021

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,180FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.