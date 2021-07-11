Good News: Things to smile about this week, July 11, 2021

In the midst of an abundance of bad news, good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves posting mostly bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter (unintentionally, of course). We want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we write this “Good News” column. Happy smiling!

“The silence of the missing says, Find me” —Dennis Lehane

Kinzleigh Reeder had been missing for nearly a month when police got a lead on the area they believed she and her father were. Her father, Nicolas Reeder, allegedly abducted the 6-year-old and was hiding out in an outbuilding in the Pea Ridge community in Tennessee.

Fred, the bloodhound, was given an item belonging to the father, sniffed it, and quickly tracked him down. After the officers gained entrance to the barricaded outbuilding, they found both of them hiding behind a curtain.

When Fred found Kinzleigh, his handler, Deputy Richard Tidwell, said Fred “licked her face and she gave him a big hug.” “I pulled the chicken reward out of my pocket. He ate [it] and wanted to meet other people as if to say, ‘Look what I’ve done.’” Reeder was arrested on several charges and taken into custody.

Now, for some more good news:

“Like a starfish, the heart endures amputation” —Gail Caldwell

23 years ago, Felix Gretarsson was in Iceland working on an overhead power cable when 11,000 volts surged through him and he fell to the ground. He broke his neck and back, and his arms were on fire. Workers raced to a nearby river, filled their helmets with icy water and poured it on his arms.

He was rushed to the hospital and woke up three months later with his arms amputated below the elbows. Due to infections, 54 surgeries followed over the next 11 months. By the end of it, Felix had no arms and no shoulders.

He turned to alcohol and drugs until he knew he needed to do something or he would die. He joined Alcoholics Anonymous and began looking toward possible medical transplants instead of solace in the bottle.

There was encouraging news from around the world and Felix moved to Lyon, France, to be closer to the doctors and hospitals doing leading-edge transplant surgeries. While there, he met a Yogi instructor, Silvia. They fell in love and married.

When he was least expecting it, he got a call to let him know there was a donor for him. A 14-hour surgery followed and Gretarsson became the first person to have a two-arm and two-shoulder transplant.

So far the results are promising. He has feeling in his elbows and notes that his fingernails are even growing. It is hoped that through the next three years of intense rehabilitation that Felix will gain use of his arms at least to his elbows. For someone that has been without both arms and shoulders for 23 years, that would be life-changing.

“An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language” —Martin Buber

