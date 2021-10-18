Road & Home adds consumer electronics to its product lineup

EDITOR’S NOTE: Road & Home is a sponsor of RVtravel.com. The following is an edited, condensed press release from the company. We received no payment or other benefits for posting it.

Cranbury, NJ (October 13, 2021) – Road & Home has announced new consumer electronics to its product line designed for the mobile home and RV industries.

The company’s catalog of products includes such items as hardware, lock sets, faucets, RV hookups, and more, all of which can be found on its website. Visitors will also find the beneficial “Ready for the Road” checklist and customer blogs that offer tips and suggestions such as “Road and Home Summer Safety Ideas for Your RV” and “Tips for Proper Waste Management.”

New additions to the Road & Home catalog include the consumer electronics that make life on the road even more fun. For example, the Road & Home Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna (Retail Price: $35.99) is a thin indoor TV antenna that receives local HD and digital TV broadcasts. It receives reception from 40 miles away and even boosts weak signals, allowing for a broader reception range. Easy to set up, the antenna comes equipped with everything needed for operation. Another customer favorite, the Camera Dash 1080P with Video Recorder (Retail price: $35.99), gets rave reviews for its crystal-clear high resolution quality. The 90-degree ultra-wide-angle lens attaches to the dashboard and provides a larger viewing angle with a built-in G-sensor, microphone and speaker.

For a complete line of Road & Home products and more, visit RoadandHome.com.