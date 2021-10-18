RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 18, 2021

Issue 1711

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“Spend the afternoon. You can’t take it with you.” ―Annie Dillard

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day!

On this day in history: 1867 – United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million. Celebrated annually in the state as Alaska Day.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Secret storage? You have tons of it in your RV – just open that cabinet door!

Think you’ve run out of storage space in your RV? You haven’t! It’s right there! Available storage space, just waiting for your modification. Where, you ask? The backside of any cabinet door! Here, take a peek…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Ember RV Overland Micro Series. Yesterday Tony looked at the larger trailers in the Ember RV Overland Series. Today, see how the Micro Series compares to the Overland Series, and who the may be the most suited for each option. Click here.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2021 Cruiser RV MPG 2550RB

• Ember Overland series trailers

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 18, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

What are the red specks in my water from the campground?

Dear Dave,

I recently got red particles in the incoming water screen and also in the hose from the campground hookup to filter. I know I need to change the filter, but what are the red specks? I showed them to the owner of the campground but he blew me off. Are they harmful? —Michael

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Can I run my roof AC on solar?



RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

with Mike Sokol

Don’t burn up your water heater element

I found this post on another RV group page and thought it was an important reminder….

“I went to winterize the trailer (sadness) and decided to get a jump on draining the hot water tank before I even hooked the power. Well, you guessed it. I didn’t follow my normal winterizing routine and simply flip the little on/off switch to off in the hot water tank. The switch was left on in the trailer, which I usually always turn off at the end of any trip. Hooked up power and realized later the switch was on in the trailer. …”

Read the rest of the post and Mike’s advice about replacing water heater elements here.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Avoid smacking low bridges with this new 2022 road atlas

The new edition of the premier guide to off-limit highways for large RVs is available. While it’s designed for big rig trucks, it should be a must-have for RVers who travel in unfamiliar territory with recreation vehicles more than about 11 feet tall. Learn more.

Reader poll

How old were you when you first got married?

Folks, tell us here!

Quick Tip

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. –Our thanks to George Bliss!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From William Forbes

Newmar Dutch Star 2005

“Comfortable to drive, comfortable camping, comfortable bed, good utilities, and enough space for two of us and occasional guests – we have had up to 28 for drinks. Having had six Class B’s and this our third Class A, each has had improvements over the previous and each previous motorhome has had features we missed.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Celebrate this festive day by making this! If you have kids or grandkids, they’ll love it!

Website of the day

Ghost Tours of New Mexico

If you’ve never been on a ghost (or haunted) tour, you’re missing out! They’re fun and you learn a lot of history! Here are some of the most popular tours in New Mexico.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RVSuperbag: A cozy solution for making those tricky RV beds

• 12 of the weirdest campground rules – You won’t believe these!

• “You can’t fix stupid with duct tape.” Funny sign will make you laugh

Recipe of the Day

Crunchy Smoky Pork Chops

by Lillian Russo from Long Island, NY

These are some perfectly moist breaded pork chops. The Panko crumbs and mustard mixture are a real winning combo. Once baked, the Panko crust is crispy and inside the pork chops are super tender. Blue Ribbon, indeed.

Yum, yum, yum! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

• Tamale Balls

Trivia

We have bicyclists to thank for our paved roads! The “Good Roads Movement” was a political movement brought on by the availability and sales of bicycles at the end of the 19th century. In 1880, the movement became formal when advocates came together in Newport, Rhode Island, to form the League of American Wheelmen (LAW). They published a magazine, pushed for road improvements, and gave legal protection to cyclists.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is my spoiled Stella girl. She thinks she is in charge of our motorhome. Here she is at Mammoth RV Park and she is ready to take us home.” —Robin Harris

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

A road atlas for kids!

Give this National Geographic Atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

