Off-road toys. How do you use yours?

Do you own an ATV or other off-road vehicle?

This was a question recently asked in an RVtravel.com poll.

Surprisingly, nearly 40% answered “yes”! The reason I say surprisingly is:

Most people don’t associate off-road toys with an older demographic like many of the readers of this newsletter.

Many of you own large RVs. While large RVs, especially toy haulers, are well-suited to carry off-road toys, they are less able to access many areas where off-roading takes place.

A large percentage of newsletter readers prefer to stay in RV parks. While some RV parks offer easy access to off-road opportunities, most do not. Typically, camping in the boondocks offers better off-road options.

This leaves me and the editors of RVTravel.com wondering: How are the 40% of you utilizing your off-road toys while RVing?

I will start the conversation by sharing how my wife and I use ours.

First let me explain what our vehicles are. I ride a motorcycle, which was manufactured as a dirt bike but has been modified to “street legal” status which includes a license plate, and is now legal to ride on or off road (aka Dual Sport) in all 50 states. My wife rides an on-demand four-wheel-drive ATV which has been modified to meet street legal status. It has a “restricted” license plate which allows it to go not only off road but on road in many areas. Having license plates on both vehicles allows us to travel from our campsite down conventional roads like forest service roads to access lesser roads/trails to the destination we are seeking.

As I have shared before with the readers of the newsletter, my wife and I like to explore little-known and forgotten places. Many of these are located down abandoned railroad right of ways, old wagon roads or roads that are rarely, if ever, maintained. While many could be navigated with our tow vehicle, our off-road vehicles are much better suited to the terrain and more comfortable, allowing us to enjoy the drive.

Places we like to ride to include:

Forgotten ghost towns (not tourist towns like Virginia City or Tombstone)

Scenic overlooks

Old mining camps

Waterfalls

Remote trailheads to alpine lakes, slot canyons , etc.

Mountain summits with old fire lookouts

Geocaches at unique locations

Abandoned military installations

Unique geological formations

Here are some secondary uses for our off-road vehicles:

Used as a second vehicle to drop at trailheads for through hikes. We have utilized this in many national parks, allowing my wife and me to hike from one trailhead and exit at another. This allows us to see more of the parks with less effort or needing to use a shuttle service.

We always have backup vehicles when traveling lonely secondary roads in our tow vehicle. If our tow vehicle breaks down or becomes stuck, we can off load the motorcycle and ATV and ride back to our travel trailer for shelter and plan a course of action to retrieve the tow vehicle.

They provide great transportation at large RV rallies as they are easy to maneuver and can be parked about anywhere.

Scouting out boondocking locations and/or road conditions to them.

Now it’s your turn. How do the 40% of you that own off-road toys utilize them during your travels? Do you use them to: enhance an activity like I have listed above, use them at off-road parks/areas for the sheer joy of riding, or something else?

Your comments may lead to future entries about places to go, things to see and where to camp with off-road toys.

