7 joyful road trip songs to start your journey

Welcome to Road Trip Playlists, my new semi-regular column here at RVtravel.com!

I came up with the idea after having a lifetime of friends come to me for music recommendations. My business partner has even called me the “DJ of his life.”

That’s because I have a WIDE range in musical tastes that friends in the music industry nurtured and expanded in me since I was in my early 20s. In addition, with years spent traveling the globe as an entertainer, I was exposed to a lot of different styles of music and a lot of bands. Not to mention I had an ENORMOUS music collection, even in the days prior to streaming services. This was thanks in no small part to my dear friend, the late great Gary Stewart, who came into my life early when he worked for Rhino Records and remained a dear friend until his untimely death in 2019.

Likewise, I am the one frequently asked to put together playlists for various events and celebrations.

And creating playlists is lots of fun for me!

The other reason is I already have a personal road trip playlist that is more than seven hours long.

For this column, I will try to pick songs in a variety of styles/genres. I will also try to mix it up with songs you probably already know and love along with others you may have never heard of.

For this first road trip playlist I wanted to focus on joyful songs to get your trip started.

These are the songs that spark excitement and anticipation of what’s to come on your road trip. Many of them are songs the whole family will sing along to. And no matter how well the overall trip turns out, these songs will at least get it started on the right foot.

If you have other happy travel songs that fit this category, drop them in the comments below. In the meantime, turn up the volume and take a listen to the happy tunes below.

Here’s a quick peak of what’s on today’s Road Trip Playlist

Please note these only play a clip from the song. If you have a Spotify account, you can click the three little dots next to the play button and “Play on Spotify” to listen to the full track. Otherwise, search these songs wherever you listen to your music.

Holiday Road by Lindsey Buckingham

Road trip or not, Lindsey Buckingham’s Holiday Road is one of my all-time favorite happy songs. You might remember this one from the soundtrack to National Lampoon’s Vacation, in which Clark Griswold and family take a road trip to Wally World. Lindsey Buckingham’s catchy tune and joyful lyrics about what might be down the holiday road still hold up today.

On the Road Again: by Willie Nelson

One of Willie Nelson’s biggest and most enduring hits has become an American anthem. What better way to hit the road than with this song? Especially if you are heading to a music festival! May you and yours find love in making music with your friends, even if you only clap along.

I Need to Go Somewhere: by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

If you have been getting itchy feet over the winter, you will surely relate to Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’ joyous country song I Need to Go Somewhere. Drew and his band certainly “get it.” Their album of the same title even features an Airstream on the cover. Let’s go!

Let’s Drive Away: by Eleni Mandell

Singer-songwriter Eleni Mandell’s Let’s Drive Away shares some of the same spirit as I Need to Go Somewhere. Somehow Eleni manages to keep her song upbeat and joyous, despite encountering some serious road trip obstacles. Love prevails!

Shot Gun: by George Ezra

George Ezra has “got to hit the road” and he calls shotgun! This song perfectly personifies the sheer joy of carefree summer travels undertaken “under the hot sun.” When do we leave?

Open Road: by Sicard Hollow

The joys of an open road stretching out before you get a creative bluegrass treatment by Sicard Hollow in this little-known upbeat road trip song. This band deserves more exposure than they get. I love their progressive and innovative takes on traditional bluegrass and this song is a terrific example.

On the Road to Find Out: by Yusuf (Cat Stevens)

I will close out this joyful songs road trip playlist with Cat Stevens’ classic On the Road to Find Out. Why? Because no matter where you travel, near or far, the experiences will change you. Even the most resistant of people will learn and grow. That’s what travel does.

I chose the original version of this song for this playlist because even though the road holds some potentially scary lessons, the song keeps its tone upbeat.

For its 50th anniversary, Yusuf (formerly known as Cat Stevens) completely re-recorded his iconic Tea for Tillerman album, which this song is from. I love the new version, too, and we may feature it in an upcoming road trip playlist. This one has a decidedly darker tone than the original, which shows just how much arrangements and production can transform a song. Almost as much as travel can transform a person!

What are your favorites? What other joyful songs would you add to this journey’s start road trip playlist? Drop them in the comments below.

