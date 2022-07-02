New roadside super fuel stops mean cheap(er) gas and a good rest for RVers

Make room at the table for the new kid. Wally’s is in town! This new roadside super fuel stop is up and running in Fenton, Missouri. Billing itself as the “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” Wally’s really lives up to its name. Wally’s offers more than 70 fuel pumps, each one featuring both gasoline and diesel. The newly opened super-station in Fenton, Missouri, also has five current electric charging stations with plans for 20 more!

Bring your RV to Wally’s!

Much like Buc-ees, Wally’s fuel stops are not designed for over-the-road truckers. But don’t worry, your RV is welcome! And so is everyone else traveling with you. Wally’s does its best to make your fuel stop a family-friendly experience. From the sparkling clean restrooms to the beef jerky bar to the kitschy and not-so-kitschy souvenirs, you really can find something for everyone!

Two and counting

So far, there are two Wally’s fuel stops in the U.S.—the newest store in Fenton, and the first location in Pontiac, Illinois. Wally’s president, Michael Rubenstein, and co-founder, Chad Wallace, have plans to build several more Wally’s in the future. That’s good news for RVers like you and me because Wally’s fuel prices are very competitive and their people are very friendly, too!

More Wally’s ahead?

As more and more folks get out on the highways, can we expect to see more super-sized fuel stops? It certainly seems likely to me. The competition should help out consumers as all of the fuel stops vie for our hard-earned dollars.

Good news!

There’s good news for this Fourth of July holiday! If you’ll be traveling in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, or North Carolina, you’ll want to plan your fuel stops at one of the 650 Sheetz fuel centers. From now until July 4, this popular fuel station is lowering its fuel rate to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88. (This fuel has been approved by the EPA for use in vehicles 2001 and newer along with light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles.) Sheetz will also lower prices to just $3.49 a gallon for E85 fuel. (E85 is specifically made for flexible fuel vehicles. However, because it contains more ethanol, it is not compatible with all vehicles.) Wow! Fuel for under $4.00 per gallon! That is good news!

