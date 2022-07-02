Bicycle modification helps mobility-challenged couples

By Chuck Woodbury

A reader sent me this photo. All is I know is what you see on the photo, including that the photo was taken in Australia.

How wonderful! This would a great way for two people of widely different physical abilities to explore the outdoors. It’s along the same principle as a “bicycle built for two” where two cyclists of unequal physical ability can ride together, always at the same speed. One cyclist may be a strong cyclist, the other weak. But because they are aboard the same bicycle, they are always together. On separate bikes, one would sometimes need to wait around for the other to catch up.

I can’t tell if the bike has multiple gears. That would be very important in many areas where the land was hilly.

Do you know of any home-built gadgets or modifications to existing products that offer special benefits? If so, please leave a comment or send info to chuck (at) RVtravel.com. We might want to share the idea with readers.

