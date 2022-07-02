Friday, July 1, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & Gadgets

Bicycle modification helps mobility-challenged couples

By Chuck Woodbury
0

By Chuck Woodbury
A reader sent me this photo. All is I know is what you see on the photo, including that the photo was taken in Australia.

How wonderful! This would a great way for two people of widely different physical abilities to explore the outdoors. It’s along the same principle as a “bicycle built for two” where two cyclists of unequal physical ability can ride together, always at the same speed. One cyclist may be a strong cyclist, the other weak. But because they are aboard the same bicycle, they are always together. On separate bikes, one would sometimes need to wait around for the other to catch up.

I can’t tell if the bike has multiple gears. That would be very important in many areas where the land was hilly.

Do you know of any home-built gadgets or modifications to existing products that offer special benefits? If so, please leave a comment or send info to chuck (at) RVtravel.com. We might want to share the idea with readers.

##RVT1059

Previous articleNissan trucks recalled for rollaway danger when shifted into park
Next articleNew roadside super fuel stops mean cheap(er) gas and a good rest for RVers

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.