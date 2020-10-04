Roadtrek debuts three new motorhomes

From RV Business

Cambridge, Ontario-based Roadtrek Inc., a Class B manufacturer in North America, is launching three new models as part of its 2021 product offerings, according to a press release from the company.

Roadtrek Inc. showcased its 2021 new product mix to its dealer body last week. The successful virtual event highlighted three new models and many upgraded features to the iconic brand’s existing model lineup.

The Roadtrek Zion Slumber offers all the comfort and conveniences of its popular Zion model but with the ability to sleep an additional two people in the retractable pop top area. The Slumber pop top is a great place to rest with three zippered windows, a skylight and molded storage tray with charging ports. The Zion Slumber is the ultimate family campervan with the ability to seat and sleep up to five people, an open aisle floorplan for storage of large items and a permanent bathroom located conveniently at the front of the coach between all sleeping areas.

The new Roadtrek Chase provides a twin bed floorpan. Each twin bed is equipped with a plush mattress, Froli sleep system and adjustable head rest for the ultimate in comfort and easily converts to a king bed if required. Beyond the sleeping area, the Chase has a galley with solid surface countertops, two-burner propane stove, stainless steel sink, refrigerator with freezer, microwave and tons of storage throughout. Other standard features include 400 AMP lithium battery system, under-hood generator, outdoor shower and power awning

Built with first-time RVers in mind, the Roadtrek Play is the perfect entry level coach, offering everything you need for a memorable getaway. The Play provides great twin bed sleeping with soft, plush and supportive mattress comfort. The beds feature adjustable headrest support, easily accessible under-bed storage, and can quickly convert to a king bed. The carefully selected features for the Play make this RV practical, reliable, and easy to service with AGM batteries and under-hood generator.

New features coming soon to most 2021 models include the Firefly touchscreen coach monitoring system and a heavy duty, pet friendly, magnetic bug screen for both the rear and passenger side doors. Some optional upgrades which will also be available soon include a Thule accessory package with a bike rack, roof rack and telescopic ladder as well as the ability to add rear Sumo Springs® for improved driver control and ride comfort.

“We are thrilled with the response we received from our new product launch, our order bank is bursting, and dealers are eager to get new Roadtrek models on their lots.” says Dane Found, CEO of Roadtrek Inc. “With the RV industry at an all-time high and new RVers eager to enjoy the lifestyle, we are well positioned for a great 2021 season.”

This article is based on a news release from Roadtrek.