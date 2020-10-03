By James Raia

The anticipated debut of the Ford F-150 EV (battery-electric) pickup truck is still about two years away. But the manufacturer believes it will cost about half as much to operate as its current gas-powered stablemates.

The new version of the country’s best-selling vehicle will also be the most powerful Ford truck ever made.

With zero gas and oil usage, low electric charging rates and lower maintenance costs, the Ford F-150 EV truck will thrive on its efficiency, according to Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group.

Ford F-150 EV: Fastest ever

Scheduled to the begin production in mid-2022, the Ford F-150 EV will have the fastest 0-to-60 mph time and produce the most torque and horsepower in the nameplate’s history.

Without an engine, Ford is touting the new truck with a “giant front” for increased storage.

Ford has dominated the pickup truck segment for decades. But the EV truck market is likely to include stiff competition. Tesla, Rivian and Nikola are newcomers to the segment. The three truck newcomers are only making EV trucks.

While any new Ford truck creates plenty of interest, the carmaker’s EV participation will expand the prominent truck series, a popular choice for RVers.

The current Ford F-150 pickup truck lineup has a towing capacity of 5,000 to 8,000 pounds.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter.

