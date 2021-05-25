Roadtrek recall: Generator could damage RV batteries, cause fire

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Zion, Zion SRT, and Play motorhomes. The undermount generator that charges the Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) house batteries may have a faulty internal regulator, which could damage the AGM batteries and cause electrical system failure. Damaged AGM battery caps can detach. In addition, a damaged AGM battery that is replaced with a lead-acid battery can lead to an acid spill. Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and if necessary, replace the undermount AGM generator, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 31, 2021. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-888-762-3873.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

