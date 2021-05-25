RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Issue 1607

Tip of the Day

YUCK! There was green algae growing in the water hose we drink from!

By Nanci Dixon

We had a leak at the end of our drinking water hose that no number of washers would fix. No big deal. It was so firmly attached to the motorhome hose reel that we decided to just cut the old male hose end off and replace it with a repair end.

I cut the leaking end off, glanced inside, and YUCK! The inside of the hose was coated with green goo. Algae! That is the white water hose we drink from! Algae forms with a combination of common bacteria, moisture, sun and heat. Our months in Arizona certainly left the hose exposed to sun and heat. The nutrients that algae thrive in are iron, phosphorus, oxygen and hydrogen. Most tap water has iron and phosphorus and oxygen is in the air in the hose or tanks.

Make sure this doesn’t happen to your hose by following these cleaning steps here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Wildwood FSX 190RT Toy Hauler. As he reports, “This trailer is light enough that it opens up the number of vehicles that can easily tow it. I love flexible space and this one’s got it in abundance.” Learn more and peek inside.

2nd edition now available!

New free directory lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 105-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model they make. We just added 32 pages of new information, including better ways to search quickly for details on particular models.“RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

Truck camper owners: Check out your rims!

Have you “beefed up” your tires to handle the increased load of your truck camper? When you did, did you also check the weight rating of your wheels? Here’s why it is imperative that you do.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to avoid damaging slideouts when leveling an RV

Reader poll

Have you ever continuously stayed 3 months or more in an RV park or campground?

Take a look at some old calendars then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Water bladder great for boondockers

If you want to “keep your rig put” in one spot, away from utilities, and haven’t figured out how to get fresh water to it, consider a water bladder. These huge, pillow-like plastic devices rest on your truck bed (or even your car top). Just fill up with fresh water then motor on out to your RV, where gravity (or a 12-volt water pump) transfers its contents to your RV tank. Beware, a full bladder can “pop” a dent in your roof.

Website of the day

Top 10 places for Elvis Presley fans to visit in the U.S.

Well, Elvis fans, this one is for you! Even if you’re not a big Elvis fan, some of these places still sound pretty interesting!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent say they have remodeled quite a bit of their RV; an additional 40 percent have remodeled a few things

• 18 percent will use cruise control when it’s raining or in bad weather – it doesn’t matter to them!

• 38 percent have solar panels on their RV

Recipe of the Day

Sweet Red Potato Salad

by Teressa Drenth from Kalamazoo, MI

Know how to jazz up potato salad? Use red potatoes and sweet potatoes! This is an excellent potato salad that pops with flavor. It has a light sweet flavor from the potatoes and tanginess from the vinegar. Onions add a little bit of savory to the dish, while cucumber gives some crunch to the potato salad. One bite and you’ll be surprised at how refreshing and delicious this side dish is.

We like this twist! Get the recipe here.

USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!

Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion

T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, loosening rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off in rain or mud. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Boeshield T-9 was developed by Boeing for lubrication and protection of aircraft components. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Spiders “tune” their webs to catch prey. They can make their webs tighter and stronger and can tell which insect gets caught by the vibration it causes on their web.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie is our beloved 11-year-old Brittany Spaniel, who just loves hanging out with us in our RV. She especially loves going on walks at the various RV parks we stay at! She loves people, especially children, and will sit down and lay for that special petting! Whenever we put out the main slide and she is laying on the couch, she will just enjoy the ride either in or out. 🙂 ” —Brian & Joyce Burry

Stinky sewer dump? This will do the trick!

If a sewer hose doesn’t fit tightly, sewer gases will escape and make the odor when dumping almost unbearable. It’s embarrassing and disgusting! This sewer adapter hose seal plugs the hole. No more stink! Read more about it here or order one here.

Leave here with a laugh

