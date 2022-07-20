Roadtrek RV recalls motorhome for possible propane leak

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Zion, Zion SRT, Zion Slumber, Chase, Play, Play SRT, and Play Slumber motorhomes. The output line on the LPG (propane) tanks may not connect properly to the shut off valve, which can cause a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury. As many at 785 motorhomes may be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the service valves, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in July 2022. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-888-762-3873.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.