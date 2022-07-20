Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 33

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022



RVing Basics

Is there a consumer guide that rates RVs?

The RV Consumer Group, RV.org, offers this service with ratings on RVs only through 2021. Some RVers claim the group has been a big help in determining the quality and/or dependability of a coach. Others say the group’s reports (not cheap) were a waste of their money. Based on such varied reports we do not endorse the organization.

The best bet in determining the quality of a particular RV is to talk to people who own one, read reviews online on internet forums, and then be sure to carefully inspect the unit you are interested in buying. And be sure the vehicle displays the oval-shaped seal of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. To qualify, a manufacturer must comply with hundreds of safety speciﬁcations that are essential for a quality unit. Be wary of any RV that does not display this seal.

Is it easy to ﬁnd campgrounds?

In most cases, yes, but it’s becoming more difficult all the time with so many new RVs being sold or rented. It’s probably easier in the West than in the East because campgrounds are more plentiful in the West and there are far more public lands. But you will ﬁnd campgrounds everywhere. Altogether, there are about 13,000 private and public campgrounds in the USA. They range from primitive sites operated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service, to luxury resorts with golf courses, health clubs, swimming pools and saunas. Many websites list these campgrounds.

What do you mean by “primitive campsites”?

Primitive campsites are those with no utility hookups. There may or may not be a water spigot in the campground, and if there are toilets at all, they will usually be the outhouse variety. RVers in most rigs, with their onboard 12-volt electricity, generators, water tanks, waste holding tanks and bathrooms, can live comfortably in a primitive campground for a few days, and usually cheaply because primitive campsites are the least expensive places to stay short of a freebie Walmart or other such parking lot. And generally speaking, primitive campsites are farther off the beaten path, thus providing peace and quiet as well as scenic beauty.

Quick Tips

A tip for “tightening up” loose screws

Regarding RVs with loose screws, Ken Wahl sends along this great suggestion: “Sometimes if a screw vibrates loose it’s because the screw has no more gripping ability in the wood – the hole is stripped out or too big, or the wrong size screw was used. To repair a hole that isn’t holding anymore, remove the screw then squirt a dab of wood glue in and add a few broken-off pieces of a wooden toothpick into the ‘gluey’ hole. This creates a wood plug. Let it dry partially or fully before you use this as the ‘new’ hole for the old or replacement wood screw. If the glue is a bit damp, this will add to the holding ability of the screw and hole. This old attachment trick with the new hole is stronger that the original arrangement.” Thanks, Ken!

Don’t use cruise control on wet roads

Reader Ralph Shrivalle cautions: “Cruise control should be turned off on wet roads. Tires can lose traction and cruise control can try to adjust speed by changing tire speed,” which could lead to a loss of control. Thanks, Ralph.

Tip for lining up trailer hitch and ball

Problems “seeing” when hitching up your travel trailer? Get two telescoping magnetic part retrievers at a dollar store, and stick/stand one on your ball and the other on the trailer hitch. Just back up keeping the sticks aligned, and when the one on the ball is pushed over, you’re lined up perfectly over the ball. Thanks to Wolfe Rose.

Electric can opener – have a manual backup

Electric kitchen gadgets are convenient and easy to use. Lots of RVers use an electric can opener due to arthritic limitations. However, if you regularly use an electric can opener, be sure to store a manual one in your RV as a backup in case you find yourself without power. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Remove scuff marks with vanilla extract

Still have a vinyl floor in your galley? Banish black “scuff marks” by rubbing them with vanilla extract on a paper towel

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

LOT RAT: An RV that has been sitting on the dealer lot for a long time and parts have been “cabbaged” (cannibalized) off of it for use in other RVs.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“To anyone buying an RV, I would say never trust an RV dealer or manufacturer. Do your research before buying. Most RVs, no, all RVs, will require you to fix something and often. Learn to fix everything yourself or you will become a bitter buyer when your RV is sitting in the shop for months on end due to extended repairs or lack of available parts.” — Paul Murphy

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Random RV Thought

Don’t fear spoiling the food in your turned-off RV refrigerator when you’re driving. If the fridge is cold before you depart it will stay plenty cold all day long even when turned off. Just turn it back on when you get to your destination. If it’s a super hot day with a long drive ahead, it won’t hurt to put some ice blocks in the fridge to help it stay just a wee bit cooler.

