Full-Time RVer Newsletter #34, July 20, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 34

Quote of the day

“A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” ―Paulo Coelho

Why one couple quit full-time RVing

Most accounts of full-time RVing on YouTube present a romantic picture of going “where you want, when you want,” and doing so affordably. And, yes, sometimes that’s true.

But for these two veteran travelers, the reality of full-time RV living was far different from what they expected when they set out in their fifth wheel trailer. Living “the dream” of seeing America with the comforts of “home” while earning their living operating an internet-based business simply didn’t pan out.

They discuss why boondocking did not work for them, about the difficulty they encountered when trying to find places to stay without reservations, and of troubles maintaining dependable internet access.

If you are considering full-time RVing, do yourself a favor and listen to this couple’s message.

Continue reading and watch the video

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

This road-trip road should be number one on your bucket list

By Chris Epting

If there is a bucket list for roads, Highway 1 on the California coast must certainly place near the top of the list, if not at the number one slot. Sometimes, those of us living in California tend to take it for granted. After all, there are far more quick and efficient routes when traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco. But there is not another one that even approaches its grandeur and jaw-dropping beauty. Continue reading.

Testing the GasStop gas safety device

By Tony Barthel

I’m a big proponent of safety stuff, and an even bigger fan of things when they’re simple. Stuff that makes our RV life safer and better that’s also a simple solution scores big in my book. That’s the GasStop, a simple way to prevent a gas leak. But there’s more.

I bought a GasStop at the FMCA Convention in Gillette, Wyoming. The GasStop is a simple device that you put in between your RV’s portable propane tank and the regulator. It’s an easy installation. Just unscrew the tank from the regulator, screw in the GasStop, screw the regulator’s hose on and you’re done, son. … Continue reading why Tony thinks this should be standard equipment on all RVs here.

This app lets you read historical markers without even stopping

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

From the Oregon trail in Wyoming, to George Washington’s boyhood home in the Chesapeake, we’ve driven by a lot of historical markers in our motorhome this summer. I’m always curious when I see the sign, but rarely enough to pull over. So, I use the app called “Explore Here.”… I’ve been impressed with how complete it is. Read all about it here.

Reader poll

Do you wash your RV yourself or have it done professionally?

Quick tip

Happiness is a matter of attitude

[I]f you think about it, you have complete control over your attitude (or at least you should have). Many people love small RVs. I know a lot more people who have sold their big RV and bought a smaller one than I know who have sold their small RV and gone with a larger one. Keeping up with the Joneses is basically non-existent in the RV world. More than likely most of your life you were always wanting a bigger house, a nicer car, and more of the latest “stuff.” The advertising media have done a good job of making us unhappy with what we have, and of convincing us to always want more. Most RVers (at least the ones who are the happiest) have learned that in many cases having less makes them happier than having more. From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget” Available on Amazon.com.

America’s shortest National Scenic Byway is only five miles long!

When you think of a scenic byway, you think of a beautiful drive in the countryside. You do not think of driving a busy downtown street or boulevard. Well, we have a surprise for you. Can you guess where this scenic byway is located? Oh, a hint: It’s the nation’s only nighttime scenic byway! Find out here.

Editorial: RVs are about to upend how Americans live

Publisher Chuck Woodbury sees something that most RVers may not. In the 20 years he has produced this newsletter he has observed dramatic changes in how RVers use their RVs. What he sees happening in the next 10 years could result in a dramatic change in how Americans work and live. Read his essay.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Think carefully about why you want to commit to this lifestyle. Accept that things will go wrong—sometimes catastrophic things—just as they would if you had a sticks and bricks house. But know it will be different in an RV. Replacing a refrigerator, for example, especially outside of a major metropolitan area where RV repair shops can’t be found. Everything from voting to receiving packages to finding your favorite salsa in the store will require adjustment. If you’re very attached to your current lifestyle, understand that you’re facing key adjustments and that you won’t always find what you need or want on the road.” —Ellen Behrens

Featured recipe

Tuna Rice Casserole

by Julia Ferguson from Greenwood, IN

This tuna casserole is one of those quick and easy weeknight dinners. Even the rice is quick cooking. Just mix the ingredients together, pour into a baking dish, top with cheese, and you’re done. The final result is creamy, cheesy, and delicious. If you are feeding a bigger crowd, you might want to double the recipe.

Click here for the recipe

