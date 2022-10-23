RoverPass announces ‘Flag a Camper’ feature to correct bad camper behavior

Think there is nothing to be done about bad campers? Not quite! RoverPass, an online campsite-booking platform, has just launched the “Flag a Camper” feature. This feature allows RV park owners to flag campers that have broken the rules, created issues, and been generally unruly.

How Flag a Camper works

Directly in the reservation system, campground staff can flag or ban bad campers and record the issue. They can even issue a complete ban. The camper that is banned will see that the site is unavailable when they try to book again. Campers will also receive a notice if they have been banned.

Campgrounds have issues, too

RoverPass provides a centralized booking system for RV parks. The idea for the “Flag a Camper” feature came from campground owners themselves. They obviously have the same issues we see as campers: people that are loud, breaking the rules, ignoring quiet hours, having dogs off-leash, and being belligerent and disrespectful. The only issue I see with this new feature is that staff could carelessly or vindictively ban someone.

Now, what about everyone else?

Now, if only Recreation.gov, ReserveAmerica and the multitude of state and county parks could do the same thing. Flag or ban bad campers! No show? Ban them!

More from Nanci:

##RVT1075b