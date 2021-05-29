6 stories of RVers who got kicked out of campgrounds. Was it fair?

By Julie Chickery

All campgrounds have rules, and some have more than others. The question is, what is the penalty for violating the rules? How common is it to actually get kicked out of the campground? Here are some videos of folks who got kicked out of campgrounds for a wide variety of reasons.

Pandemic restrictions

The story in this video is a story that you probably heard many times in 2020. Mike and Tara of Ramblin’ Home received notice the campground was closing due to new COVID restrictions. At least it wasn’t personal, since the entire park had to close its doors.

Kicked out for receiving a package

Abby and Jason of RV Miles were kicked out of the campground and even escorted by the local sheriff! So how loud and rowdy were they for this to occur? They weren’t disturbing the peace at all. However, they did receive a package. Because it was posted in the campground rules that package delivery was not allowed, the campground determined that was adequate justification to eject them.

Laundry drama

Roam Town Girl was kicked out of the campground for an altercation in the laundry room. But come on, who doesn’t get enraged when someone leaves their clothes in the dryer?! That actually wasn’t why she was kicked out. It was a case of laundro-rage. She lost her temper over the door code not working. As a result of her bad behavior, the management asked her to leave.

Kids at the campground so got kicked out

The first thing you need to know is that kids are absolutely allowed at this campground. However, when this family tried to extend their stay, the campground personnel said no. The reasoning was that they didn’t believe children should be out of school and RVing full-time. Based on that moral judgment, the campground would not allow them to stay beyond the initial reservation!

No parking zone

When Robin couldn’t find any available spaces in a nearby campground, she went to an area she thought was approved for boondocking. Unfortunately, she was wrong and got the dreaded knock on the door from a ranger. Luckily he directed her to an approved area. Almost immediately after settling into her new site, there was another knock on the door. This time it was from a police officer who informed her they were clearing the area to make room for an emergency medical helicopter landing.

Kicked out for eating ice cream?

Okay, this couple wasn’t actually kicked out for eating ice cream. The short story is that they were just visiting an RV Resort — not staying at it. They bought ice cream and stayed to eat it at the resort when security told them it was time to move along.

Your opinion

So what do you think? Were the campgrounds justified in their actions? I couldn’t find an example of anyone being kicked out for not following proper pet etiquette, but that’s one set of rules that might need a bit more enforcement…

