RV age discrimination? Washington ‘resort’ tells older RVs to leave

Dozens of RV owners at Horn Rapids RV Resort in Richland, Washington, have been put on notice. If their RV is more than 10 years old, they’re not welcome anymore. The $2.5 million RV park is home to many long-term RVers, some of whom work for the nearby nuclear facility at Hanford, and plenty of others who are retired. Many of these folks have been happily living at the park for years. But a “new sheriff” has come to town, and she wants to clean up. Is it a case of RV age discrimination?

“Pat’s” rig is more than 10 years old

We were contacted by a Horn Rapids RV Resort patron earlier this week. We’ll call her Pat, but that’s not her real name. We’re concealing her identity lest there might be retaliation for her bringing this information to us. Pat has lived at Horn Rapids for several years and, yes, her rig is more than 10 years old.

Pat tells us that three years ago, the then-manager told park tenants that the ownership was rolling out a new policy. They planned to turn away RVs that were past their decade mark. Was it RV age discrimination? That’s not clear, but at the time, the manager assured long-term RVers that they would be “grandfathered in,” and wouldn’t have to move just because they had older rigs.

Recently, a new owner/manager came on scene. Horn Rapids RV Resort dwellers got notices. The first page of the three-page bulletin excitedly announced, “We are committed to making Horn Rapids a premier destination for all our guests.” Stressing that safety was a top priority, the notice also indicated that all residents would undergo a background check.

The addendum to the “Extended Stay Rules and Regulations” is where Pat and many others got alarming information. “RVs must be no more than 10-years old. We will start enforcing this rule on March 31, 2024. Please understand that if you are selling your RV and it is over 10 years old, it will need to be moved by this date.” What about that “grandfather” promise? Pat says the new manager said all promises made in the past are just things of the past.

Some residents are disabled

For Pat, moving out wouldn’t be easy. She’ll have to find another RV park, but she told us that the RV parks in the Tri-Cities area are either run-down and undesirable, or high priced. For others of her neighbors, moving won’t be so easy. Many live in fifth-wheels or other towables, and few have suitable vehicles to tow them with.

Some of the Horn Rapids residents are disabled. Pat referred to one older, disabled woman who lives in an RV. Her disability prevents her from using her rig’s factory-equipped fold-down stairs—she just can’t negotiate them. So some time ago the woman had an accommodating set of steps built that allows her access to her home. But the “new sheriff’s” rule addendum is creating a major problem.

Under a heading “ITEMS THAT ARE NOT ALLOWED” reads a point: “Self-made structures including, but not limited to, stairs, decks, enclosed sitting areas … These self-made structures must be cleaned up by September 30, 2023 before we renew your next month’s stay.” We asked Pat what will happen to the disabled resident. Apparently that’s the disabled woman’s lookout.

Is this RV age discrimination?

Is this a case of RV age discrimination? Lest you draw immediate mental pictures of the classic “trailer trash” that need clearing out, listen to a comment in a recent review of Horn Rapids RV Resort. “Super clean RV Park! Some full-timers but they are very well kept.” And another, “The park is beautifully maintained, clean, nice spaces and grassy areas.” Going back further in time, there were some comments indicating some long-term users had junk around their rigs, but junky sites can come with brand-new rigs as well.

We reached out to park management to get their side of the story. Repeated attempts have given us nothing to report, but we will be keeping on it. We also have a call in to an attorney who focuses on this area of the law. We’ll report back with our findings.

In the meantime, we do wonder what will happen to the folks who face the potential of RV age discrimination. Horn Rapids RV Resort touts 225 full-hookup sites. Pat tells us that the majority of those sites are filled with long-term dwellers. If even half of them live in rigs that are 10 years or older, that means in a few months literally dozens of families will be out of a place to stay—from one RV park alone.

