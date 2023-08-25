Tour the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star Class A motorhome—slide mania!

In the video below, the team from Endless RVing takes us on a tour of the Newmar Kountry Star Class A diesel motorhome Model 3709.

This coach has three slide rooms: a driver’s side super slide, plus two smaller slides on the passenger side.

I love the light, airy look of the interior.

The living area features two theater-style seats for lounging and TV watching. This is Newmar’s lower-level motorhome, so no heat or massage features on the chairs in this one. Opposite is a large TV and an optional fireplace. As MJ points out in the video, this option takes up a lot of potential cabinet space, so consider that before ordering.

The kitchen features a 3-burner cooktop, a convection microwave oven, and a whole lot of counter space. There is also a nice double-sided stainless steel sink, and I love the large Whirlpool fridge and freezer.

The small dinette quickly converts to extra sleeping space.

The stylish mid-coach half-bath comes outfitted with an impressive amount of cabinets and storage. I like the style and flair of the single bowl-type sink.

The full bathroom in the back of the rig is enormous. The outside door is a nice feature, especially when coming in wet or dirty from outdoor activities.

The bedroom also offers lots of storage with two wardrobe closets and many deep drawers. A king-sized bed will help lull you to sleep. Underneath is even more storage.

More nice features of the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star 3709

Double-insulation residential-style walls

Outside entertainment center

HUGE amount of outside and pass-through storage

Standard central vacuum system

Freightliner custom chassis

Fiberglass roof

Two air conditioners

Water filtration system

Outdoor shower

Passenger seat fold-up work desk

Side-view cameras and backup camera

Optional washer and dryer

What’s not to like?

The kitchen lacks a pantry

The positioning of the fridge is odd—it’s nearly in the bedroom

One of the slides lacks a topper

2023 Newmar Kountry Star Model 3709 Specs

10,000 lb. towing capacity

Length: 37’10”

50-amp power

Six 6-volt batteries

Fresh water: 105 gallons

Gray Water: 65 gallons

Black water: 45 gallons

LPG: 32 gallons

Cummins 6.7 liter 360 HP engine

Fuel capacity: 100 gallons diesel

MSRP: $430,463

Learn more about the Newmar Kountry Star motorhomes here.

