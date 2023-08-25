Tour the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star Class A motorhome—slide mania!

In the video below, the team from Endless RVing takes us on a tour of the Newmar Kountry Star Class A diesel motorhome Model 3709.
This coach has three slide rooms: a driver’s side super slide, plus two smaller slides on the passenger side.
I love the light, airy look of the interior.
The living area features two theater-style seats for lounging and TV watching. This is Newmar’s lower-level motorhome, so no heat or massage features on the chairs in this one. Opposite is a large TV and an optional fireplace. As MJ points out in the video, this option takes up a lot of potential cabinet space, so consider that before ordering.
The kitchen features a 3-burner cooktop, a convection microwave oven, and a whole lot of counter space. There is also a nice double-sided stainless steel sink, and I love the large Whirlpool fridge and freezer.
The small dinette quickly converts to extra sleeping space.
The stylish mid-coach half-bath comes outfitted with an impressive amount of cabinets and storage. I like the style and flair of the single bowl-type sink.
The full bathroom in the back of the rig is enormous. The outside door is a nice feature, especially when coming in wet or dirty from outdoor activities.
The bedroom also offers lots of storage with two wardrobe closets and many deep drawers. A king-sized bed will help lull you to sleep. Underneath is even more storage.
More nice features of the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star 3709
- Double-insulation residential-style walls
- Outside entertainment center
- HUGE amount of outside and pass-through storage
- Standard central vacuum system
- Freightliner custom chassis
- Fiberglass roof
- Two air conditioners
- Water filtration system
- Outdoor shower
- Passenger seat fold-up work desk
- Side-view cameras and backup camera
- Optional washer and dryer
What’s not to like?
- The kitchen lacks a pantry
- The positioning of the fridge is odd—it’s nearly in the bedroom
- One of the slides lacks a topper
2023 Newmar Kountry Star Model 3709 Specs
- 10,000 lb. towing capacity
- Length: 37’10”
- 50-amp power
- Six 6-volt batteries
- Fresh water: 105 gallons
- Gray Water: 65 gallons
- Black water: 45 gallons
- LPG: 32 gallons
- Cummins 6.7 liter 360 HP engine
- Fuel capacity: 100 gallons diesel
- MSRP: $430,463
Learn more about the Newmar Kountry Star motorhomes here.
