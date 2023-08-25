Friday, August 25, 2023

Tour the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star Class A motorhome—slide mania!

By Cheri Sicard
Newmar Kountry Star

In the video below, the team from Endless RVing takes us on a tour of the Newmar Kountry Star Class A diesel motorhome Model 3709.

This coach has three slide rooms: a driver’s side super slide, plus two smaller slides on the passenger side.

I love the light, airy look of the interior.

The living area features two theater-style seats for lounging and TV watching. This is Newmar’s lower-level motorhome, so no heat or massage features on the chairs in this one. Opposite is a large TV and an optional fireplace. As MJ points out in the video, this option takes up a lot of potential cabinet space, so consider that before ordering.

The kitchen features a 3-burner cooktop, a convection microwave oven, and a whole lot of counter space. There is also a nice double-sided stainless steel sink, and I love the large Whirlpool fridge and freezer.

The small dinette quickly converts to extra sleeping space.

The stylish mid-coach half-bath comes outfitted with an impressive amount of cabinets and storage. I like the style and flair of the single bowl-type sink.

The full bathroom in the back of the rig is enormous. The outside door is a nice feature, especially when coming in wet or dirty from outdoor activities.

The bedroom also offers lots of storage with two wardrobe closets and many deep drawers. A king-sized bed will help lull you to sleep. Underneath is even more storage.

More nice features of the 2023 Newmar Kountry Star 3709

  • Double-insulation residential-style walls
  • Outside entertainment center
  • HUGE amount of outside and pass-through storage
  • Standard central vacuum system
  • Freightliner custom chassis
  • Fiberglass roof
  • Two air conditioners
  • Water filtration system
  • Outdoor shower
  • Passenger seat fold-up work desk
  • Side-view cameras and backup camera
  • Optional washer and dryer

What’s not to like?

  • The kitchen lacks a pantry
  • The positioning of the fridge is odd—it’s nearly in the bedroom
  • One of the slides lacks a topper

2023 Newmar Kountry Star Model 3709 Specs

  • 10,000 lb. towing capacity
  • Length: 37’10”
  • 50-amp power
  • Six 6-volt batteries
  • Fresh water: 105 gallons
  • Gray Water: 65 gallons
  • Black water: 45 gallons
  • LPG: 32 gallons
  • Cummins 6.7 liter 360 HP engine
  • Fuel capacity: 100 gallons diesel
  • MSRP: $430,463

Learn more about the Newmar Kountry Star motorhomes here. 

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
