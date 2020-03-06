RV and RV-related recalls for February 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for February 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Crusader CSF395BHL recreational trailers. The rear ladder may block the window on the rear wall, preventing the window from being used as an emergency exit. If the rear window cannot be used to exit the vehicle during an emergency, there would be an increased risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 18, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 49-1137.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Freedom Express, Salem, Stealth EVO, Vibe, Wildcat Maxx, and Wildwood recreational trailers. The emergency break-away switch may fail. In the event of trailer separation from the tow vehicle, a failed break-away switch will not apply the trailer’s brakes, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the break-away switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410 or 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1129.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Vengeance VGF311A13-WS-73 trailers. The Federal Placard has the incorrect axle rating, tire/wheel size, and tire PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and rims-other than passenger cars” and Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect Federal Placard may result in the operator unknowingly overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of a loss of control, and the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide replacement placards that contain the accurate information, free of charge. The recall began January 30, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 73-1131.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Crossroads Cameo (models 3201RL, 320RL, 3701RL, 370RL, 3801RK, 380RK, 3891MK, 389MK, 3921BR, 392BR, 3961MB, 396MB, 4021FK, 402FK), Crossroads Cruiser (models 24RL, 27MK, 28BH, 28BH, 28RD, 28RKS, 29RK, 29SI, 30BH, 30RLS, 3311RD, 3391RL, 33BHB, 3851BL, 385BL), Crossroads Hampton (models 364MBL, 370FDL, 371FKL, 372FDB, 374BAR, 375DBL), Crossroads Volante (models 240RL, 270BH, 28BH, 295BH, 310BH, 3201IK, 3251RD, 325RD, 325RL, 326RK, 329DB, 32SB, 33DB, 3601LF, 360DB, 360LF, 370BR, 3801MD, 3851FL, 3861BL), Crossroads Redwood (models 3901MB, 3951MB, 3981FK, 3951WB, 3901WB, 3991RD, 400LK, 4001LK, 391RL, 390MB, 390WB) and Crossroads Sunset (models 185RK, 186BH, 212RB, 215BH, 222RB, 242BH, 253RB, 257FK, 259RL, 272BH, 285CK, 288BH, 289QB, 291RK, 309RK, 330SI, 331BH, 332QB) trailers. The Wi-Fi prep wiring may have improper circuit protection between the Wi-Fi switch and the Wi-Fi prep. In the event of a short circuit in the wiring, there may be an increased risk of fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will correct the circuit protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 20, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-368.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2020 Connect SE trailers. The propane lines may be routed too close to the tire, possibly resulting in the line being damaged by road debris. If the propane supply system becomes damaged, there is an increased risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will reroute the propane gas lines away from the wheel well, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2020. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2020-01.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020 Serenity S24CB, Wonder W24FTB, W24MB and W24RTB, and Unity U24CB, U24FX, U24IB, U24MB, U24RL and U24TB motorhomes. The copper propane tubing or the propane hoses for the LP appliances may be twisted and/or kinked. The twist or kink may result in a propane leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Triple E has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the copper tubing and rubber hose installation as necessary, free of charge. The recall began February 11, 2020. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9599-1.

Last three years of recalls. Click here.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 Pickup vehicles equipped with six-speed automatic (68RFE) transmissions. A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact the turbocharger or another ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission valve body separator plate and reprogram the powertrain control module. The recall is expected to begin March 14, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W03.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The left side lower control arm bracket and weld may not be correctly positioned. The improper weld may allow the lower control arm to separate from the axle which can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front axles, replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 14, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W01.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The connecting screws on the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) pipe may not have been correctly tightened. If the connecting screws are not properly tightened, hot exhaust gases may leak from the EGR pipe, increasing the risk of a fire. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will renew the screw connection and the flange seals on the exhaust gas recirculation pipe, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3AGROHR.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. These vehicles received updated software for the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM). This software has an error, and as a result, the vehicle’s electronic brake assist may be disabled. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, “Electronic Stability Control” and 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.” A loss of electronic brake assist can increase the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the EBCM, free of charge. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192268091.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles. The wire harness for the third row seat accessory power outlet may get pinched between the unibody and rear trim panel, possibly damaging the wires and causing an electrical short. An intermittent electrical short could overheat the wire harness, increasing the risk of a fire. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the third row seat accessory power outlet wire harness for damage, replacing it as necessary. If no damage is found, the dealer will apply protective tape and re-route the harness. All repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 16, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is T6U.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2020 Passport and Pilot vehicles. The certification label may have been printed with ink that can be wiped away with a solvent, removing the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) and Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) information. If the operator is unable to refer to the label information, the vehicle may be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the certification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 17, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is B6T.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020 Discovery vehicles. The second row seat frame assembly may be missing fasteners, resulting in a seat frame with insufficient strength. In the event of a crash, the seats may not properly secure the occupants, increasing their risk of injury. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will replace the second row seat frame, tightening the bolts properly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 19, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N422.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2006-2010 Sedona and 2007-2009 Sorento vehicles. Moisture may enter the Anti-lock Brake (ABS) Module and result in an electrical short. An electrical short within the ABS Module may cause an engine compartment fire, even when the vehicle is turned off, increasing the risk of an injury. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will install a relay in the main junction box to prevent power from being directed to the HECU when the vehicle’s ignition switch is turned off, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC186.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018 Atlas vehicles. The vehicles may be equipped with an incorrectly manufactured air bag sensor, which can delay or disable air bag deployment when necessary. In the event of a crash necessitating frontal air bag deployment, a delayed or disabled airbag deployment can increase the risk of injury. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the air bag crash sensor, free of charge. The recall is expected to began March 31, 2020. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 69AL

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (Alliance Tire) is recalling certain Galaxy DH241-G 16H commercial truck tires in size 11R24.5 with DOT date codes 2519 through 4619. The tires may have been improperly vulcanized, allowing the tread to separate from the casing. The tread separation can reduce vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash. Alliance Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin February 4, 2020. Owners may contact Alliance Tire customer service at 1-844-921-2778.

Compania Hulera Tornel, S.A.de C.V. (Tornel) is recalling certain Tornel A/T-09 tires, size LT265/75R16, Load Range C. Due to improper manufacturing, the sidewall rubber may separate from the body ply cords and cause separation of the lower sidewall. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Tornel will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 24, 2020. Owners may contact Tornel customer service at 1-555-354-0204. Tornel’s number for this recall is 100.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) is recalling certain Fortera HL tires, size P255/65R18. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tire may experience a belt separation. A belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Goodyear will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin February 24, 2020. Owners may contact Goodyear customer service at 1-800-592-3267.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

