February 29, 2020

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury



T

hings happen, sometimes not good things.

A not good thing is happening to Gail and me right now. About two weeks ago we found a leak in our motorhome’s roof over the bathroom. We’re worried that water has seeped down inside the siding, perhaps rotting wood in the frame. I believe we have discovered the source of the leak and repaired it. But the damage is done. My fingers are crossed that it isn’t substantial.

We thought at first of having it repaired here in Arizona. But that could take weeks, maybe even longer, and would depend on if we could find a reputable repair shop that could take us in soon. From the inquiries we’ve made, that’s unlikely. Our extended warranty has expired, and I doubt our insurance will cover the repair. We could be forced to stay in a hotel for weeks on end at our expense.

SO WE WILL RETURN to Seattle to get the work done there. At least we have a home, so no hotel bills. If the repair takes awhile, we’ll be okay. We may not go straight home, but will likely return within a month.

We’re into our fourth month of our trip in the Southwest. Before we discovered the leak we thought we’d head next into New Mexico. Gail has never been to Santa Fe, one of my favorite Southwest cities. We’d drive some of the old Route 66 on the way, which is always fun. I thought I might treat Gail to a night in the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook. Stay there if you can. What fun!

I’ve noticed here in Quartzsite that nearly all of the RVs passing by on U.S. 95 are heading north. I think the homeward migration of snowbirds has begun. That should mean some available space in RV parks for those still in the Southwest. But I’m thinking now that won’t matter to us if we, too, end up heading north.

It’s a good thing we were not on a long trip with campground reservations booked along the way. A delay to repair our motorhome could mess up our schedule. That’s what can happen when you travel based on a rigid schedule.

We could be in for a hefty repair bill. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were $10,000 or more if there’s widespread rot. What if I had financed my RV for 20 years like so many buyers do today? What if I didn’t have enough money to pay a big repair bill? If so, I’d either find a way, borrow, or just park the RV and keep making payments for another 11 years. Or I could sell it at a big loss. Selling a defective RV like mine that was upside down on its loan could mean coming up with $25,000, $30,000 or more just to get rid of it.

This is why I preach over and over to never finance an RV for 20 years. Oh, you may think at the time you buy the RV that everything will be fine for the next two decades. “Hey, $600 a month is no big deal!” Well, I suggest it’s a really big deal if you end up with a rotted roof and maybe a wall or floor.

Gail and I will decide what to do in the next few days. I am not a happy camper right now even thinking of waiting around for a repair. And I’m not happy at what could be a big repair bill. The only good thing that will come of this is I’ll get a few stories out of the deal. I’ll let you know what we decide in next Saturday’s issue.



PART THREE OF MY SERIES

Part three of my series “The Dysfunctional RV Industry and You” is now posted and ready for you to read. Read it here. If you missed Parts One and Two, they’re here.

OUR FIRST BLOW FROM THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

If the coronavirus continues to spread, we, along with countless other businesses, will feel some economic pain. We got our first taste this week of what may be more to come. Read about it.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• My ancient dog! No kidding!

• I visited Mars last evening.

• Archives

Brain Teaser

A man stands on one side of a river, his dog on the other. The man calls his dog, who immediately crosses the river without getting wet and without using a bridge or a boat. How did the dog do it? (Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday News newsletter.)

Reader Poll

If stocks continue to plummet are you worried about paying your bills?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Readers tell us (What we learned about you last week)

We analyze what we learned about you and fellow RVers from our reader polls and your comments.

• Full-timers, do you miss your sticks and bricks home?

• Is being an RVer more or less challenging than 10 years ago?

• Do you buy plastic water bottles in bulk?

FMCA rally set for March 26-29 in Tucson

FMCA will hold its 101st International Convention and RV Expo at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson March 26 through 29. The club, officially known as the Family Motorcoach Association, invites all RV owners to participate, even prospective owners, who can learn about RVing at approximately 100 seminars to be held throughout the event. Read more.

Photo: Sad scene after motorhome gets run off the road

This was posted on our Facebook group RV Crashes and Disasters. Oh, this is ugly. A truck was coming down hill towards the RV and something was hanging out the driver side, so the motorhome barely moved over but went off the side of the road. Very sad, but no major injuries, luckily.

We recently asked you: Do you have a favorite campground or RV park? We published the results here, creating a guide for you of your fellow RVers’ favorite spots. We update this weekly, so please continue to tell us your favorite campground or RV park by commenting on this post.



New parks added this week in: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

ANOTHER LONG, LONG UNIT

Daryl Lawrence sent this: “Here’s a picture of my set-up from January 2014. I had driven from Yuma to Quartzsite for the Quartzsite RV Show. My wife was back east so I was alone. I was going to tow the Sprinter Van only behind the MH to QZ, then return to Yuma with the van and pick up the Polaris. But at the last minute, I decided ‘What the Heck” and hooked them all together. I had a 100’ measuring tape and the total length of the 3 combined vehicles was 95’. Just a little over the limit. Made it with no problems but sure got a lot of looks.”

Send us a photo of your loooooooong RV. Can you top this one? Send to editor@rvtravel.com

Warning! Don’t park in a wash!

By Nanci Dixon

We were in Quartzsite a couple of weeks ago for the Big RV Tent Show and we couldn’t find a parking space. I was driving our tow car and eyed an open area, but I immediately knew I was going to get stuck in the loose rocks and pulled out. I found another spot on an incline, but it was sandy and we couldn’t quite make it. My helpful husband said, “Move over! I will get it in.” I responded, “OK, just DON’T go down the rocky incline!” Too late. Down the hill we went. Straight into a wash with no hope of getting back up. Read the rest of the story.

A four-story tall RV…literally

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a treehouse? What about a treehouse-RV combo? Or what would it be like to live in a four-story RV? Well, whoever built this doesn’t have to wonder anymore. Check this out!

Why we chose the Pioneer RV Park in north Phoenix

This is part two by Ingrid Hubbard of her original post from last issue, “Why I miss a home base.” In this issue she explains why she chose the RV park where she now lives seasonally. Click here.

The RV Show USA

The RV Death Spiral

RV Clubs

Motorhomes on Fire

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

Save bandwidth while watching YouTube videos

Ask the RV Shrink RVer is having (2-legged and 4-legged) pack rat problems Dear RV Shrink:

I am having problems with a couple of pack rats in and around my RV. One of them is a furry rodent and the other one is my husband. When we first started spending winters in the Desert Southwest we noticed many other RVers using various lighting around their rigs. While on our nightly speed walk around the campground, it reminded us of the TV show “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice. If you own a firearm, you must have this book!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Ask the RV Doctor

RV spring shakedown primer

Now that spring is almost here and memories of a long, cold winter begin to wane, many of us get antsy for that first RV excursion of the season. Time to get the RV ready for the road. Woo hoo! Here’s Gary Bunzer’s very thorough checklist.

RV Electricity

Is there anybody out there? Part 1

Dear Readers,

In order for me to get sponsorship support for my RVelectricity articles that are published here, I need your help. I’m getting conflicting reports about how many of you read my articles in this space, as well as my Just Ask Mike (JAM) sessions and my monthly RVelectricity newsletter. And the search engines don’t tell me anything about the technical level I’m writing at. So I’m asking you to complete these polls, which I’ll use to adjust how many RVelectricity articles I write per month, and at what level of technical difficulty. Read more, and thank you for participating in these polls.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Is my power inverter dying? A reader wants to know how to test if his power inverter is dying.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

Yes, you do need “bolt-in” metal valve stems with your TPMS

Roger Marble posted a comment he found on an RV forum to point out what can happen when you use rubber valve stems and an external TPM sensor, and to also indicate why you need to keep the TPMS turned on for it to do its job. Learn more.

Building an RV Park

I went to Campground Management School!

From Machelle James: This week I’m in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for ARVC’s Campground Management School. This organization is for people like me who want to build a campground and for those who already have built a campground. … My head is spinning from this crash course in how to run a campground, run a successful camp store, how commercial insurance works, how to be a great camp host, how to have a plan or policy in place for every detail on how to run our business. Read more, including about progress on the campground itself.

The RV Kitchen

Margaritaville Salad

This meaty salad makes a no-cook meal (when you cook the meat up to two days ahead). This is a complete meal that begins by marinating turkey cutlets in tangy, non-alcoholic margarita mix. Buy it in a bottle or make up a packet of the powdered mix. Complete the meal with hot rolls, biscuits or cornbread. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

Put text on your photos and make the text stand out

It was a long time in coming, but Google Photos now can add text right to a photo. At least, the Android version of Google Photos can do that. It’s called the “Markup” tool and it’s pretty simple. Even if you know how to add text to photos with Google Photos, you should watch this short video because Chris Guld adds a very important little tip!

Trivia

Since Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps arrived on the scene in 2010, the average downtown traffic speed in San Francisco has slowed to 2.5 miles per hour. —Wall Street Journal

Bumper sticker of the week

My mother-in-law had a bumper sticker on the back of her class C RV that said: “I can’t be lost. I’m already home!” —Thanks, Donna Arndt!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Remember as a child when air for your bike was free? Now it’s $1.50! I asked the gas station attendant why. He said, “Inflation.”

Worth Pondering

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. —Mother Teresa

