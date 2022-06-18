Operating an RV park: We passed the health inspection, and more updates

By Machelle James

AJ and I were pacing the floor waiting for the Health Inspector to arrive. AJ had installed the plumbing, per their specs, and he installed a 3-sink wash bay for our coffee bar area. He also had to install a mop basin sink for our dirty floor water and a handwashing sink in the bathroom.

One thing to finish up was the wiring for all the electrical switches. Some wires were hanging out without wall plates and he had to get them all connected. This also made him install lights in the bathroom and office in a hurry! We installed the soap and paper towel dispensers and set out all the trash cans.

One good thing about calling for an inspection is that you have to get everything done to receive your “Permit to Operate.” Well, the inspector came in and turned on all the water faucets, checked for hot water, checked under the sinks for leaks, turned the lights on and off, and checked the temperatures for the Pepsi fridge and the ice cream freezer.

Took the inspector through the park

Then she asked me take her through the park for an inspection of the septic lines, making sure they all had caps on them, as well as checking that we had plenty of trash cans on the property.

She was surprised at how large our sites were and commented how you don’t see many campgrounds like ours very often. She gave us two thumbs up for having a very unique setup, and praised us for having all pull-through spaces. After that, she came back in the store, took some notes and handed us the certificate to Operate.

HALLELUJAH! We did it! AJ and his skills have truly come in handy, AGAIN! We now can say we have coffee in the store! What’s even better is it tastes really good, too. We decided to give the coffee away as a THANK YOU to our campers. We are getting a feel for what is selling the most. As of these last two weeks, it has been ICE, soda and T-shirts. Until we get an ice machine, we had to buy ice in bulk from Walmart and resell it in the store. We still cannot get an ice machine up here, so we are looking for alternatives from Reddy-Ice.

Keeping busy

While I am busy preparing for our town’s Independence Day Parade and events, I am still the reservationist, secretary, cashier, marketing gal and official weed puller. You know how much I love doing that last job. It never ends. The good news is we had the weed killer guy come in, and in a week they should DIE…by the hundreds. I look forward to it. Nasty little buggers. I’m over it, already!

Our Guests have been anyone from vacationers, passing-through-town guests, up-to-28-day-stays guests, to folks that were in an accident in their RV and needed a place to stay until they found a body shop. We see it all, and it is always an adventure.

Enjoy the photos of the store and patio, as we truly enjoy waiting for our guests on the porch!

Thank you for following our Campground Journey and See You in the Trees! And please leave a comment.

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them at their website, or on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park, or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

