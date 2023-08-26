Saturday, August 26, 2023

See RV crash test into wall at 40 mph. It’s scary!

By Chuck Woodbury
In the United States, we don’t crash test RVs to determine their safety, to learn how they can be improved. One reason is that RV manufacturers do not want to show consumers how badly their products fare in a serious accident. It also costs a lot of money.

RV crash test in action

In this video from the Swedish Transport Administration, you’ll see what happens when a small Class A motorhome slams head-on into a wall. The agency is responsible for long-term planning of the transport system for road, rail, maritime and air traffic.

As you will see, the crash not only totals the RV, but sends its occupants flying. The small “infant” crash dummy behind the driver seat would not likely survive a crash like this. In another, similar video, a crash dummy mimics someone sleeping in the bed over the cab of a Class C motorhome. When the RV hits the wall, the dummy is catapulted forward, through the glass window. Imagine if children were riding there, which you see every so often!

Think of this when you drive and always remember: Drive defensively!

