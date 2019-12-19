RV Doctor: Mice messed in heating ductwork, can’t get rid of smell

Dear Gary,

Mice got into my RV so I purchased an electronic mouse repellent, which appears to be working. Here is the problem though: While in the RV, they must have urinated in the heating ducts. When I turn the heat on now, this obnoxious odor comes pouring out.

I have tried running the heat while out of the motorhome for a couple of hours at a time, yet it continues to come out strong the next time I turn the heat on. Any suggestions? —Cheryl

Yikes! That must be annoying! I’m guessing that there is little you can do to eliminate the odors completely. Chances are the urine has permeated the insulation inside the ducts and is now permanently entrenched. Adding heated air to the mix by running the furnace only exasperates the problem.

The only cure is to replace that section of ductwork. If your ducts are routed on top of the flooring inside the RV this task is relatively simple. If, however, you have a central distribution ducting system, it becomes more problematic.

In that case, first try stuffing crushed-up black and white newspaper pages into each duct as far as you can easily reach and then closing or taping off the ducts for two to three days. Every two or three days, remove and trash those pages and stuff new crumpled pages in there. Repeat as often as necessary. Crushed newsprint has removed fouled food odors from refrigerators in the past. Perhaps it can work wonders for mice urine as well. Check with your local pet store also; they may have urine odor products available.

Wish I had better news for you, but animal urine is definitely one of the most difficult odors to eliminate. Maybe some of our members and readers have some ideas. If so, please comment below.

