Ford recalls nearly half-million Super Duty SuperCrew Cab vehicles

A vehicle fire could result if materials ignite inside the vehicle.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling nearly a half-million 2017-2019 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 SuperCrew Cab vehicles with carpet flooring. If a front seat belt pretensioner deploys as the result of a crash, the sparks may ignite materials such as carpeting or insulation within the B-pillar area.

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will apply heat resistant tape to the carpet and its insulation, and modify the B-pillar insulation as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 20, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S52.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

