RV Doctor: Where’s the VIN on a fifth wheel?

Dear Gary,

I have been given a fifth wheel that has no title. I am in the process of obtaining that, but need to know where I can find the VIN number. An internet search has proved fruitless and those responding often tell me to look on the tongue next to the bumper hitch. Obviously, they don’t know what a fifth wheel trailer is. I’d truly appreciate your help. Thank you in advance. —Tina G.

Dear Tina,

For towable recreational vehicles, fifth wheels and conventional travel trailers, the Federal certification label with the manufacturer’s VIN is typically found on the left, roadside front corner of the coach, near the bottom of the sidewall. In some cases, it may also be posted inside a cabinet door or even on the entry screen door. But the required spot is at that front left corner, down low on the sidewall. Above is an example from Winnebago. (Sorry it’s fuzzy, but it’ll give you an idea of what you’re looking for. Note the VIN in the bottom left corner of the label.)

