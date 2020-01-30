RV Daily Tips Newsetter Issue 1265

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I hate quotations. Tell me what you know.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Croissant Day!

Tip of the Day

Electric power: You pay for it – learn to read the meter

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Spend any amount of time at all in a commercial RV park and you’re apt to get a power bill. Since power is expensive anywhere, it’s a bitter pill for RVers when they’re likely to be presented with a bill for rates higher than the locals pay. We’ve all heard the “cost of reading the meter,” “administrative overhead,” and “Huh?” excuses.

How do you know if you’re actually being billed for what you’ve used? In many parks, old-style clock-type electric meters are used, and many folks just don’t have a clue as to how to “read” them. Digital meters are a lot easier, but not near as common.

Here’s how to read a clock-type meter: Remember that each of the hands represents a single digit of the present reading. It’s helpful to recall that some hands turn clockwise, others counterclockwise. When the hand is between numbers, that hand is always read to the lower number.

In the picture, the reading on the meter is 43304. It may be difficult to discern that the second three (or the third hand reading from left to right) is really a 3. Why difficult to discern? When the pointer is close to being directly on a number, you have to determine whether it has actually reached the number yet, or not. The giveaway is simple: If the hand to the right of the one in question is past the zero, then the hand in question is to be read as higher. And remember: When meters are read they are NOT reset to zero.

So when you “check in” to your RV site, read the meter and write down the figures, or take a picture with your cell phone. To practice, you might read it every day to get the hang of it, and to see how little power RVers use — unless of course, you’re running the air conditioner! To know how much power or kilowatts you’ve used, simply subtract the earlier reading from the present reading. Knowledge, as they say, is power.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Last chance to save on Overnight RV Parking membership

A one-year membership in the most comprehensive directory of free and inexpensive places for RVers to stay is going up from $24.95 a year to $29.99 on February 1. RVtravel.com readers also get bonus months. It’s hard to imagine an RVer not saving many times the price of a membership on camping fees. Learn more or sign up for a membership.

“Norse god” shows off many defects in new RV

In this short video, the owner of a 2015 Thor A.C.E. motorhome transforms himself into the Norse god Thor to show the many defects that came with his new motorhome and the difficulties of getting them fixed. The RV spent 5 of its first 18 months in the shop. Watch as “Thor” describes the frustrations he had dealing with Thor and the Camping World where he purchased the vehicle.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV driving on snow or ice

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Stick no more!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Handy, and considerate, night lights

LED “tap” lights near fifth wheel stairs, in the bathroom, and other places where a light is needed during the night can keep you from stumbling, or fumbling for light switches. Easier on your partner – the low level of light doesn’t disturb sleepers.

Get rid of your RV’s P-trap. Look here.

The best mail forwarding service in America. Click here.

Random RV Thought

It’s a cruel punishment to be eating a breakfast of cold cereal when the RVer next door is cooking bacon and eggs and the wind is blowing your way.

Website of the day

The funniest slang term from every state

As you’re RVing around the country and hear a term you don’t understand, check it out on this list. How many of these have you heard (or used) before?

ADVERTISEMENT

Be like Mike Sokol, use a torque screwdriver!

Most overheated wiring situations in transfer switches are due to loose screws in the terminal connections on the contactor/relays. This is simply due to road vibration and heating/cooling cycles. The solution? A torque screwdriver to safely tighten these screws. Read Mike’s post about these screwdrivers, and order one for yourself here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent participate in one RV club rally each year

• 57 percent never unplug their RV from electricity during a lightning storm

• 31 percent always carry a checkbook with them

Recent Poll: How important was the exterior of your RV (color/graphics) when you bought it? Tell us here.

Trivia

Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Her birthday is March 9, 1959, the day she was unveiled to the toy industry during the New York Toy Fair. Today, Barbie is 61 years old.

What color is a polar bear’s fur? We told you yesterday, and no, it’s not white.

Leave here with a laugh

When the X-ray specialist married one of his patients, everybody wondered what he saw in her.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com