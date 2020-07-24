RV Education 101: Watch the RV battery discharge numbers

By Mark Polk

Never let a 12-volt battery discharge below 12 volts, or a 6-volt battery discharge below 6 volts. That might sound funny, but a fully charged 12-volt battery is actually 12.7 volts and a fully charged 6-volt battery is 6.37 volts. When a battery reads 12 volts, it is at or below a 40% state of charge.

You can measure the voltage using a digital voltmeter. Measuring the voltage gives you a quick picture of the battery’s depth-of-discharge, so you know when the battery needs to be recharged.

Set the voltmeter on DC voltage, and place the red lead on the positive terminal and the black lead on the negative terminal to read battery voltage. Charge any 12-volt battery that reads 12.5 or less volts.

