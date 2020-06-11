By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Check the tires when buying a used RV



When you are buying a used RV, do not forget to check the tires. It’s not uncommon for RV tires that look okay to be very old. Chances are, the tires on the RV are the tires that came on it when it was new.

Tires that are six years old or older should be inspected by a tire professional prior to driving or towing the RV. If there is visual evidence of weather cracks, caused by exposure to the elements, it’s likely the tires need to be replaced. This can be expensive, especially if it is a motorhome.

