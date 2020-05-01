RV Education 101: Maintain water level in RV lead acid battery

By Mark Polk

If you have lead acid RV batteries, you need to check the water (electrolyte) levels in the batteries periodically. Hot weather, over-charging and high usage can deplete the electrolyte levels in the battery cells.

Wearing gloves and eye protection, check the electrolyte level in each cell and add distilled water as needed. To add the proper amount of water, look closely in one of the battery cells and you will see plastic skirting extending down in the cell about one inch. This is the fill well, or vent well. You only fill a battery cell to 1/8 inch below the vent well in the cell. Over-filling battery cells can cause battery acid to overflow and cause corrosion.

Distilled water should only be added after the battery is fully charged, unless the water level is already below the plates. The plates need to be covered at all times.

