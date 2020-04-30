RV Electricity Basics. Part One

RV electricity expert Mike Sokol covers the basics of electricity for RV owners. In this first installment he discusses volts, amps, watts and how to use a digital meter to measure them for your RV. Mike recorded this for the FMCA international rally in late March after his seminar on the topic was scrubbed along with the rally itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video runs close to 30 minutes, but it’s well worth the time if you are interested in understanding RV electricity, which has significant differences from home electricity.

We’ll have part two of this on Saturday, May 9.

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 50+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.