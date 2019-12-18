RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1235

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you will shop on Amazon this holiday season, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.” —G.K. Chesterton



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Answer The Phone Like Buddy The Elf Day!

Tip of the Day

Important torque wrench tips

A cautionary note for those who use a click-type torque wrench: Don’t force the wrench past the point at which it clicks, or on manual pointer-style either, as this will lead to losing the calibration. Recalibration can cost as much as a cheap torque wrench. When retorquing a wheel, it’s wise to back off a wheel nut or any bolt slightly before rechecking torque or you may inadvertently over-tighten said bolt and cause failure. Wheel nuts must be torqued evenly in a criss-cross manner (as shown in owner’s or shop manuals). If not, brake rotors can be tightened unevenly causing warping, leading to shuddering brakes and possible brake failure. Thanks to Bill Rocks for the reminders. And here’s a recent article from RVtravel.com (Russ and Tiña De Maris) on correctly torquing lug nuts, and another one from Roger Marble: Lug nut torque – a critical safety item.



Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

How to install an adjustable water heater thermostat

Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, shows you how to get complete control over the temperature of the water delivered to the hot faucets in a motorhome. Many RVers complain that their water is too hot. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Maintaining the RV heating system

Reader poll

Find volunteer opportunities here!

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Keep insects, rodents and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with airflow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check that this screen will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Did you see the hilarious photo of the RV that can store water for years? Click here.

Quick Tip

Slow cooker suggestion from a “road gourmet”

Road gourmet and regular contributor to RVtravel.com, Greg Illes suggests slow cooker RVing enthusiasts consider the RoadPro cooker. Big enough for a two-person dinner but draws only 8 amps, running on 12-volt DC power. It’s available at Amazon.

PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT

Handheld sewing machine is a must-have for RVers

This portable sewing machine is perfect for your RV. It fits in your hand for easy operation. Great for silks, denim, wool, leather, and to hem pants, jeans, hanging curtains and crafts, etc. It can repair drapes without taking them down, repair clothing without taking it off, and repair bedding without stripping the bed. It’s so neat you’ll want to buy one.

Random RV Thought

In a bad windstorm, pull off the road and wait for weather conditions to calm down. One big gust of wind can toss your RV into another lane or off the road. So just wait it out and be safe.

Website of the day

Amazing American caves to visit

Explore some of America’s greatest natural caves. The caves, which are scattered across the U.S., are fascinating and fun for the whole family.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Electricity – Don’t backfeed power to your RV!

• RV generator cannot carry a load.

• RVing couple can’t agree on where to “settle” seasonally.

#878F

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, perfect gift for RVer!

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Sweden has the most islands of any country. The country has 221,800 islands, but only 1,000 are inhabited.

How many time zones are there in the world? We told you in yesterday’s issue.

Leave here with a laugh

An RVing couple, both born the same year and month, were celebrating their 60th birthdays. During the celebration, a fairy appeared and said that because they had been so good she would grant them both one wish. Very excited, the wife said that since she had already visited most of North America in her RV, she would like to visit Europe. The fairy waved her magic wand and airline tickets instantly appeared. Then it was the husband’s turn. He paused for a moment, then said with a sly look, “Well, I’d like to have a woman 30 years younger than me.” The fairy waved her wand … and presto! He was 90!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com