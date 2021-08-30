RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Emergency generator CO poisoning reminder

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I want to remind you of the dangers of CO poisoning when running a generator.

Dear Readers,

Just in the last few days I’ve received a ton of emails about how to connect a portable generator to your bricks-and-sticks house during a power outage. Of course, this is due to Hurricane Ida bearing down on the Gulf Coast, which will have been in full force by the time you read this on Monday.

While I’ve been covering all the electrical issues surrounding powering your house with a portable generator, CarGenerator, your RV’s built-in generator, or even a Ford F-150 PowerBoost’s generator, this JAM session will be about the dangers of CO (carbon monoxide) poisoning due to running ANY generator nearby or even inside of your house.

What is CO (carbon monoxide) poisoning

Fully combusted fuel produces a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2) (as do you in your exhaled breath). So, as long as your C02 levels don’t get too high it’s only moderately dangerous. However, incomplete combustion from any gasoline or diesel engine, natural or propane gas-fired furnace or water heater, or even a Heat Buddy catalytic heater, will indeed produce a large amount of CO (carbon monoxide) fumes.

And these fumes are VERY dangerous even in small concentrations. Symptoms include lethargy, dizziness, confusion and eventually death. Most victims of CO poisoning simply fall asleep and are found dead the next day. And, sadly, entire families are sometimes found dead. CO poisoning won’t wake you up – it lulls you to sleep.

Why is CO so dangerous?

Because your lungs don’t produce CO naturally (remember, your own breath includes CO2 [carbon dioxide]), your body will absorb carbon monoxide gas like a sponge. And CO interferes with your body’s ability to absorb and process oxygen (02). Hence, even a small amount of CO2 in your body will essentially cause you to drown while in the air. So CO doesn’t have to displace all the available oxygen in the room. Only a tiny amount will cause your body to ignore the available oxygen in the room!

NEVER do this!

NEVER run a portable generator outside anywhere near an open window

NEVER run a generator in an attached garage or your basement

NEVER run a portable generator inside of your house

NEVER run a portable generator underneath your RV

NEVER park a vehicle with the engine idling close to your house or RV

CarGenerator Safety

Yes, a CarGenerator is perfectly safe to use for emergency power in this circumstance as long as you keep your vehicle’s exhaust AWAY from your RV or house.

I recommend you use a heavy-gauge 25-foot (or longer) extension cord to connect any portable power to your house. Keep any exhaust at least 20 feet away from your house.

And NEVER, EVER let a vehicle idle inside of your attached garage, or any garage for that matter. Any exhaust fumes will quickly spread throughout your residence and endanger everyone in it.

CO detectors

I also recommend installing carbon monoxide detectors in any residence. Your RV should already have one from the factory, but your bricks-and-sticks house may not. So, please get a few of them and install according to directions.

It’s cheap insurance, as ANY natural or LP gas furnace or water heater can produce CO gases if the vent pipe becomes restricted or the combustion chamber cracks. Been there, done that!

Play it safe…

OK, everyone. Remember that portable generators are actually very safe, as long as we pay attention to all safety precautions while using them.

Let’s play it safe out there….

