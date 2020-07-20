RV Electricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Please buy a digital meter

By Mike Sokol

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM.

Dear Mike,

I have a ???? RV and it is or is not doing ???? and can you tell me how to fix it? —A reader



Yes, this is a compilation of the types of questions I get every week. And following is what I usually say to get started:

Dear whoever,

Do you happen to have a digital meter? Can you measure the battery or shore power or whatever voltage? Please send a picture or two of what you’re measuring. And can you be a little more specific about what’s really happening? —Mike

Dear Readers,

Okay, I’m being serious now. Do yourselves a favor and buy some kind of digital meter next week. It doesn’t have to be fancy and it doesn’t have to be automatic anything. A basic, manual, digital multimeter from Klein, Southwire, Amprobe or Extech will do just fine. [Editor: Here are several on Amazon.]

I know that the neat old analog meter your dad gave you from his toolbox is cool. But please just get a modern $25 digital meter and keep it in your RV toolkit.

Now, it would be great if you actually knew how to use a meter prior to the next time you have an electrical problem. But even if you don’t take the time to learn about it, there are lots of smart members on my RVelectricity Facebook group who can walk you through the process of measuring the converter DC voltage, or show you how to check the pedestal AC voltage, or teach you how to measure a fuse to see if it’s blown.

The reason why you need to do this is your RV home on wheels is actually … a home on wheels. And those wheels let you take your RV most anyplace you like. And in the process there’s lots of vibration and heating/cooling cycles that your bricks and sticks home doesn’t have to put up with. That causes a lot of wiring do-dads to loosen up and stop working.

And while your stationary home was probably connected to the electrical grid decades ago after inspection, your RV might have been hooked into a completely new electrical last week or even this morning. And you can’t count on the guys who wired that pedestal to do it correctly. You see, RV wiring is just different enough from home wiring to allow a residential electrician to make some serious mistakes.

So if you want to enjoy the RV lifestyle as much as possible, please consider investing in an inexpensive digital meter, or even better still, a 3-piece meter kit you can get from any big box store or Amazon. I have a bunch of Fluke and Southwire meters on my test bench, but Klein and others also make nice meter kits for less than $40 that should help get you going the next time something goes wrong and you’re calling for help in the middle of nowhere. [Here are some on Amazon.]

Yes, we’re here to help you and enjoy doing it, but please give us the info we need to safely help you troubleshoot your electrical problems.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

