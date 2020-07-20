RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 20, 2020

Issue 1387

Today's thought

“Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?” — George Carlin

On this day in history: 1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.



Tip of the Day

Adjust refrigerator temperature – and keep freezer the same

By Jim Twamley

Here’s one of life’s funny little questions: What is that thingy on the metal fin inside my refrigerator? I never thought much about it except when I tried to clean around it. It slides up and down on the fin and has a wire attached to it.

Turns out this little guy is a temperature sensor, properly termed a “thermistor.” It tells your refrigerator to keep working or to relax for a while. Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Please buy a digital meter

Dear Mike,

I have a ???? RV and it is or is not doing ???? and can you tell me how to fix it? —A reader



Mike gets questions like this every week. He explains why, if you have a digital meter – even if you’re not sure how to use it – it will assist him to answer your questions. Read more.

RVing will not make you happy

Say what?! Read about one woman’s journey from being a successful big-city attorney living the proverbial Rat Race four-and-a-half years ago, to living and traveling full time in her RV with two dogs and a cat. What does she mean by, “RVing will not make you happy”? Find out here.

Time to cool off!

An easy way to save money on propane

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

Russia has more surface area than Pluto. The country has a surface area of 6,601,668 square miles while Pluto has 6,427,805.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“We rescued Rockie just about 3 years ago. He is a Lab mix. He is such a ladies’ man that he will only cry out to the female dogs to come and play. The male dogs not so much. He is so goofy at times that he keeps us in stitches all the time. I can’t imagine a better traveling partner for us.” — Gary Pratt

Leave here with a laugh

A mechanic was working on the engine of a class A motorhome when he spotted a well-known heart surgeon in the shop, waiting for the service manager to take a look at his RV. The mechanic shouted across the garage, “Hey, Doc, can I ask you a question?” The surgeon, a bit surprised, walked over to where the mechanic was working on the motorhome. The mechanic said, “So, Doc. Look at this engine. I open its heart, take the valves out, repair any damage, and then put them back in, and when I finish it works just like new. So how come I’m paid so little compared to you when we’re doing basically the same work?” The surgeon paused, smiled and said to the mechanic, “Try doing it with the engine running.”

