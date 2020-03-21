If asked to voluntarily isolate yourself, will it be in a traditional home or an RV?

Already, in many places, we are being asked to stay home — to avoid as much as possible contact with others for fear of catching or spreading the coronavirus.

If you’re a full-timer, with no permanent sticks-and-bricks home, then you probably have no choice about where to spend your time — your RV in your only choice. But what if you have an RV and another home, one that doesn’t have wheels and move? Do you believe you would choose one “residence” over the other? Or maybe you’ll divide your time between both.

We realize you may not know for sure what you’ll do, but take your best guess.

It may take a moment for the poll to load, so hang on. . .

