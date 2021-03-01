Road Signs – Music soothes the savage beast*

By Mike Sokol

Now, I want you all to take a leap of faith with me. You all know by now that I’m a live sound and recording engineer with 50 years’ experience, as well as being a musician of 60+ years. So when I tell you something is musically interesting and/or great, you’ve got to believe me.

Saxsquatch sighting (no, that’s not a spelling error)

Yes, this looks exactly like a big guy in a Sasquatch suit playing a saxophone. And to the casual observer that’s exactly what it is.

I believe in Saxsquatch!

However, this is Saxsquatch, a musical prodigy in a Sasquatch suit streaming his saxophone via YouTube from the middle of the woods, or by the stream, or even playing a remote duet with a female Saxsquatch (who knew only the males were big and hairy). Click on the pictures to listen to these YouTube streams by the stream (or in the woods).

Why do I like this?

Well, first of all, I love the sound of a great saxophone player. But more than that, Saxsquatch seems to have tapped into a romantic streaming connection for many of us.

Yes, in addition to releasing several solo cover songs a week while sitting in the woods or walking by a stream, Saxsquatch also does a Sunday night live stream playing some of the most hauntingly beautiful songs on the saxophone. His Valentine’s evening live-streamed duet performance with a young female sax player (another Saxsquatch?) from an undisclosed country is technically great, while being beautiful to listen to. And I love his music playlist.

Music therapy for the soul…

I not only believe in Saxsquatch, I also believe that any kind of music is great therapy for these isolated and often depressing times.

I can remember hearing a lone sax player in the streets of NYC late at night, playing his heart out for no one and everyone at the same time. Yes, I support Buskers (street musicians) by putting a few dollars in the jar when possible. Let’s support every musician we can.

But wait, there’s more…

So here’s my final analysis of music as therapy…. Even if Saxsquatch isn’t your cup of tea, I’m going to suggest that you find whatever kind of music you really love and create your own playlist. Then when you’re feeling the stresses of the world pressing down on you, chill out for 30 minutes and drift away to your own private musical island. Oh, and if you like, please list your favorite songs in the comments below.

Yes, I believe in music

I can’t wait to be teaching live seminars and playing live music again. But in the meantime, let’s play safe out there….

*Apologies to William Congreve.

