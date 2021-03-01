Motorhome owners: Does your RV sometimes smell like an outhouse while you’re driving?

0

Mmm… Don’t you love when you’re driving down the road, perhaps during a beautiful sunset, or a nice drive along the coast, when, sniff, sniff, you smell an outhouse-like stench coming from the back of the motorhome? Isn’t that just a wonderful thing?

If you’re a motorhome owner, does this happen to you while you’re driving? It’s a common thing for us motorhome owners to experience. So if you do, know that you’re not alone.

Please tell us in the poll below, and if you have a solution, will you tell us what it is in the comments? Thanks, we appreciate it!

