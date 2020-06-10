RV workers worry about safety in manufacturing plants

Since Indiana began to reopen, a lot of focus is on the surge in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart.​​ Elkhart, has also been the source of many complaints from those working in the RV industry recently, who feel unsafe in their workplace.​​

“It’s elbow to elbow depending on what your job is and where you are at on the line. I know that there is time where I’m sharing a 10 ft. x 25 ft. box with nine people,” an anonymous Elkhart RV employee told WNDU-TV.

Elkhart, one of the Michiana’s leading coronavirus hotspots, is also home to the RV capital of the world and over the last couple of months, that world has been turned upside down as many RV employees have said they have struggled to find their safe spot during the pandemic.​​

​​​

“There is no concern with how we are spreading this or what we are doing as far as the employees go. They really just care about numbers and getting the units out that they promised in contract that they would be able to produce,” the anonymous employee says.

The idea of many returning to work, and COVID-19 spreading throughout the workplace unknowingly has also been a major concern for many employees, one that some say is being kept secret among upper management to keep production going and protect the company’s bottom line.

Read the entire story here.