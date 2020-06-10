Interracial RVing couple the target of white guy’s anger

Dear Chuck Woodbury,

I have been reading your newsletter(s) for probably a year now and even submitted our idea for our dream trip that was actually mentioned in one of the newsletters. I promised myself last week that I would finally try to help repair the injustice that exists.

I am not sure how to start this difficult conversation but your newsletter for me is a start.

My husband and I are an interracial couple and we have experienced discrimination in the RVing world. Racial discrimination has to end and as grandparents we need to see it end now. The RVing community needs to take a stand and help make this country and the world a better place.

Back in May of 2019, we were staying in Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park in Florida. On the day we left, my husband was driving and I was supposed to be co-piloting. My husband’s attention was on the road and listening to the engine as we pulled out. I was observing all of the camping sites. To my left ahead of us, I observed an older white male looking at us, and as we passed he took his thumb and index finger and formed a gun and ”shot” at us.

We did not file a complaint as I was the only one who saw it. I wish I could say that this was only the first time we had experienced racial discrimination while traveling but sadly, it is not.

“Black lives matter.” That statement takes on special meaning for me. My husband is African-American and I am white. We have been married for over 30 years now and have 4 adult children. We are both retired police officers and what has happened in over the last two weeks, I hope will finally start to turn the tide for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (thebipocproject.org).

As officers, we experienced racial injustice within our department as well as watching it happen on the other side.

We have a son that has just started a new career in the RV Tech world hoping to become a certified tech one day. As a parent, I need to know he will be safe. My hope is that if you receive other emails such as mine, maybe some of the RV industries and campgrounds will help take a stand so that all can feel safe.

Thank you,

Tracy Schulz

Dear Tracy,

There is simply no excuse for what that man did to you. It was the behavior of a bigoted, ignorant man, the scum of our society in my opinion. It makes me very sad to hear your story, knowing that it is repeated day after day across our land to good people like you.

Thank you and your husband for your service as police officers. I’d bet the scumbag who pointed his finger at you doesn’t have a fraction of the accomplishments as the two of you.

I hope to meet you and your husband one day. —Chuck Woodbury

