RV gadget: Lippert LP tank level monitor. Every RV should come with this

Today’s review is of the Lippert LP Tank Sensor. You can read this whole story or just know that this is absolutely going on my list of must-have RV gadgets. Period. End of story.

It’s a universal truth in the world of towable RVs where there is but one way to determine that you don’t have any propane left. It happens somewhere in the middle of the night on the coldest night you’ve encountered on any camping trip ever and you wake up with icicles dangling from your eyelashes.

What the heck. The furnace was working when you went to bed. In fact, you had to turn it down because even your spouse commented on how warm it was.

But at some point in time in the middle of the night, you ran out of propane and now it’s Sunday on a holiday weekend, one of the few times you get to get away from the rat race, and you’re out of gas. No cooking, no fridge, no furnace.

Sorry, Charlie.

I can’t say this wasn’t me, and it’s actually happened more often than I care to think about. My current method for dealing with it is to only operate on one tank until that one runs out and then switch tanks.

You know, in the middle of the night with the whole icicles and such happening. But at least I have the second tank.

It’s different than GasStop

I do have the GasStop and there are gauges on the top, but these essentially only measure pressure and aren’t exactly a quantity level indicator. Still, I do like the GasStop and moved them to my new RV first thing.

But, really, what I was hoping somebody would invent is what has come out of Lippert. They’re the same folks who may have built the chassis and furniture and so much else in your RV. In fact, Lippert has an ever-increasing catalog of stuff we absolutely must have—and this is at the top of that list.

What is the Lippert LP Tank Sensor?

Essentially, the Lippert LP Tank Sensor is a little magnetic disc with some sort of electronic magic in it that gets attached to the bottom of your propane tank and tells you how much propane is in the tank. It’s that simple.

But there is more. This device works with Lippert’s OneControl® app. It has all sorts of functionality that it can provide.

You can connect to some newer RVs and control lighting, slide rooms, awnings and more. The list of both factory-installed and aftermarket devices continues to grow under the purview of this app. This makes sense, considering that Lippert is absolutely the leading supplier of parts to the RV industry.

In fact, I’m sure that the number of things you can operate with this app will grow since Lippert also acquired Furrion. Furrion makes things like stoves, refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions and much more for the RV industry.

How it works

It’s pretty simple. You download the OneControl app (if you haven’t already) and then press a button on the LP sensor five times. From there you press and hold that button again and add the device to the OneControl app.

You can add more than one. I have one on the bottom of each of my two propane tanks.

From there you flip the tank over, apply a dollop of included grease to the sensor and you’re almost ready to go.

Lippert includes two different riser feet for the bottom of the tanks to lift them just a tad. They provide some distance between the sensor and the metal plate the tanks sit on. There are two different heights, depending on your tank. We installed the smaller of the two.

The sensor attaches magnetically to the bottom of each tank. Flip the tank back over onto its new feet and wait five minutes. Pretty soon you know just how much propane is in each tank.

In the app, you have the option of describing the sensors with selectable names such as RV Tank 1 and RV Tank 2, along with a number of other choices.

You can also set the sensor to alert you to specific tank levels. I have mine set to warn me when we’re at 25 percent. Figuring that I can switch to the second tank, this seems like a good choice, but the number is up to you.

My thoughts

As an RVer, I can’t believe this isn’t something that comes standard with every travel trailer sold. But you can fix that by simply getting these yourself at the Lippert store.

These aren’t cheap, at $49.95 each. But, then again, some things are just worth the money. I was really happy with how well these worked and how easy they were to pair. However, if you haven’t already set up the OneControl app, you might do that before you’re standing in the campground chatting with new friends about electric bikes.

The app asks for a user name, email and phone number as well as the serial number of your RV. I didn’t know it was going to want to be this close of a friend, but I got it all done in short order.

Lippert did give me these two for review but, honestly, I would absolutely buy these and recommend them wholeheartedly. The only thing I can’t report on yet is how long they last or how long the battery lasts. But they send a notification to your phone if the battery gets low, so at least you won’t be fooled.

Or frozen in the middle of the night.

##RVT1055